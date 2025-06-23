Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2Degrees MTU / DNS Routing Issues 22.06.25 & 23.06.25
#319987 23-Jun-2025 17:46
Afternoon all. 

Within the past 24 hours I've seen a massive degradation in my ability to connect to specific services along with encountering various "Server not found" errors when browsing common websites. 
For web use this occurs spontaneously and usually takes 1 or 2 refreshes to resolve

I've done the usual hardware checks, power cycled Chorus Modem and ORBI connected to it, have also triple checked cables and any other possible fault points. 

Example testing Google DNS and then FFXIV's "Primal" data Center (US West based) 

 


I use Mudfish to VPN into FFXIV and I can see its reporting rather egregious numbers on RTT's for nodes that are usual 130~160 
First on the list is the more common RTT AVG. 


Once connected everything seems to be fine and operating but spits out the occasional spike 



Swapping IPv4 DNS settings to Google's Public DNS seems to resolve the issue temporarily before the issues start rearing up again. 
Had this issue happen previously in the year around February? It seemed to resolve itself in about a 2 week period IIRC.

Unfortunately I am not the the Key account holder or an approved user on my flat's current network account (Have been trying to do so but this is really going nowhere) and trying to log this with 2degrees over the phone is not possible as a fault seems to be not possible without being registered as such. 

Additionally outside of powercycling devices we've not had any changes to the physical space of the apartment or new devices added recently. 

If any of the 2D regulars could provide any insight or help would be greatly appreciated. 
If there's anything additional I should be trying to help fine tune testing result do let me know, im not the most network savvy individual, but willing to give things a try. 

Cheers

  #3386478 23-Jun-2025 22:02
A lot of ISP's block Traceroute. I'd suggest ping.

 

FWIW I can ping 8.8.8.8 but not 204.2.229.10.




WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers



I think .10 is associated with one of the login/lobby servers, so not a good candidate to ping (I believe ICMP is blocked for those servers), the server IPs on https://is.xivup.com/adv are more reliable to ping (just pick one at random, they're all ultimately in the same physical location; and doesn't matter unless a particular server that a character gets directed to is having trouble).  Side note, hello fellow Primaler!

  #3386499 23-Jun-2025 22:27
MichaelNZ: A lot of ISP's block Traceroute. I'd suggest ping.

 

Not too helpful when traceroutes appear to have been broken on 2degrees for ages now. Makes it pretty difficult for a customer to pick up on potential routing issues. Ping doesn’t pick up on routing issues…

 

You’ll note the route stops early in the 2degrees network. 

 

If we compare this with a traceroute done on a Quic connection you’ll at-least see part of the route:

 

$ traceroute 204.2.229.10
traceroute to 204.2.229.10 (204.2.229.10), 30 hops max, 60 byte packets
 1  router.lan (192.168.2.1)  0.872 ms  0.851 ms  0.843 ms
 2  bng2-wlg1.vetta.net (103.243.102.47)  5.082 ms  5.073 ms  5.106 ms
 3  pe1-wlg1.vetta.net (103.243.102.92)  5.054 ms  5.046 ms  5.037 ms
 4  ae0-102.core1-akl2.vetta.net (103.243.102.230)  14.164 ms  14.281 ms  13.789 ms
 5  edge2-akl2.vetta.net (14.102.98.107)  13.997 ms  13.613 ms  13.604 ms
 6  * * *
 7  be2194.agr61.akl01.atlas.cogentco.com (154.54.88.213)  15.013 ms  15.252 ms  15.231 ms
 8  be5434.ccr71.akl01.atlas.cogentco.com (154.54.44.174)  15.331 ms  15.573 ms  16.130 ms
 9  * * *
10  be2216.ccr21.pdx01.atlas.cogentco.com (154.54.31.157)  142.717 ms  142.611 ms  142.693 ms
11  be5386.ccr21.sfo01.atlas.cogentco.com (154.54.43.157)  155.396 ms be5716.ccr22.sfo01.atlas.cogentco.com (154.54.87.117)  156.278 ms  155.990 ms
12  be3670.ccr41.sjc03.atlas.cogentco.com (154.54.43.14)  156.835 ms be3669.ccr41.sjc03.atlas.cogentco.com (154.54.43.10)  156.806 ms  156.817 ms
13  ae-26.a03.snjsca04.us.bb.gin.ntt.net (129.250.8.41)  160.272 ms  160.265 ms  160.257 ms
14  * * *
15  * * *




  #3386510 23-Jun-2025 23:24
Thanks for the suggestions so far.

It really just seems to be micro DNS lookup failures that hitch just accessing a web page, doesn't seem to be isolated to a specific one, will just DNS timeout or error, even when manually forced to Google or Cloudflare's. 

Ping unfortunately doesn't seem be affected by it also, as when these timeouts / loading hitches occur ping seems to operate just fine :( 

  #3386558 24-Jun-2025 10:02
I have a similar issue connecting to the Eve Online servers based in London.

 

 

 

Seeing a latency spike of up to 700ms recorded in game.

 

 

 

A tracert from a local device to a London IP (185.59.221.51) shows:

 

                                                                               Packets               Pings
 Host                                                                        Loss%   Snt   Last   Avg  Best  Wrst StDev
 1. default-rdns.vocus.co.nz                                       0.0%    76    6.6   3.7   1.8  10.9   1.8
 2. as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network              78.9%  76  363.6 358.3 340.6 370.2   9.9
 3. be1000.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network              3.9%    76   11.2  12.6  10.5  24.0   2.8
 4. be203.cor03.syd14.nsw.vocus.network                  78.7%   76  128.2 129.7 126.4 143.0   4.6
 5. be202.lsr01.bour.nsw.vocus.network                     42.1%   76  126.4 128.5 126.4 137.8   2.6
 6. be803.lsr01.prth.wa.vocus.network                       17.1%   76  128.8 129.2 127.1 140.4   2.4
 7. be201.cor03.per01.wa.vocus.network                    77.3%   76  134.8 128.3 126.1 134.8   2.2
 8. be200.bdr02.sin01.sin.vocus.network                    52.0%   76  136.9 127.6 125.6 136.9   2.6
 9. sng-b7-link.ip.twelve99.net                                  1.3%     75  126.9 128.4 126.4 145.4   3.0
10. mei-b5-link.ip.twelve99.net                                 71.6%   75  282.4 283.8 282.3 287.6   1.2
11. prs-bb2-link.ip.twelve99.net                                64.9%   75  283.5 284.2 282.6 288.1   1.6
12. ldn-bb2-link.ip.twelve99.net                                0.0%     75  284.4 285.8 284.3 293.2   1.7
13. ldn-b11-link.ip.twelve99.net                                1.3%     75  282.2 283.5 281.7 292.3   2.2
14. datacamp-ic-357609.ip.twelve99-cust.net            1.3%     75  293.2 294.2 292.5 302.5   2.1
15. (waiting for reply)
16. (waiting for reply)
17. 875667333.lon.cdn77.com                                  0.0%    75  295.8 294.0 292.0 307.2   2.5

 

 

 

Hop 2 seems to be reporting 365+ms latency.

 

 

 

Interestingly, if I fire up a Proton VPN, and connect via Japan I don't get the huge latency ingame.  So it seems something is screwy with the vocus border routers.

 

1   171 ms   172 ms   171 ms  10.2.0.1
2   172 ms   177 ms   168 ms  unn-212-102-51-125.cdn77.com [212.102.51.125]
3   171 ms   170 ms   169 ms  vl208.tyo-eq8-core-2.cdn77.com [169.150.194.190]
4   240 ms   242 ms   251 ms  vl1140.sgp-eq3-core-1.cdn77.com [79.127.192.201]
5     *        *        *     Request timed out.
6   401 ms   401 ms   403 ms  vl1102.lon-tel-core-1.cdn77.com [185.229.188.194]
7   400 ms   401 ms   401 ms  vl1110.nyc-drt12-core-2.cdn77.com [185.156.45.26]
8   401 ms   400 ms   400 ms  vl221.lon-eq7-dist-1.cdn77.com [79.127.192.223]
9   401 ms   414 ms   401 ms  875667333.lon.cdn77.com [185.59.221.51]

 

 

 

I have logged a ticket with Orcon who have in turn logged a ticket with the "back end" team.  Will report back if they find or fix anything.

  #3386805 24-Jun-2025 17:23
Thanks, greatly appreciate it! 

  #3386810 24-Jun-2025 18:12
KingPickle:

 

I have a similar issue connecting to the Eve Online servers based in London.

 

 

 

Seeing a latency spike of up to 700ms recorded in game.

 

 

 

A tracert from a local device to a London IP (185.59.221.51) shows:

 

                                                                               Packets               Pings
 Host                                                                        Loss%   Snt   Last   Avg  Best  Wrst StDev
 1. default-rdns.vocus.co.nz                                       0.0%    76    6.6   3.7   1.8  10.9   1.8
 2. as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network              78.9%  76  363.6 358.3 340.6 370.2   9.9
 3. be1000.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network              3.9%    76   11.2  12.6  10.5  24.0   2.8
 4. be203.cor03.syd14.nsw.vocus.network                  78.7%   76  128.2 129.7 126.4 143.0   4.6
 5. be202.lsr01.bour.nsw.vocus.network                     42.1%   76  126.4 128.5 126.4 137.8   2.6
 6. be803.lsr01.prth.wa.vocus.network                       17.1%   76  128.8 129.2 127.1 140.4   2.4
 7. be201.cor03.per01.wa.vocus.network                    77.3%   76  134.8 128.3 126.1 134.8   2.2
 8. be200.bdr02.sin01.sin.vocus.network                    52.0%   76  136.9 127.6 125.6 136.9   2.6
 9. sng-b7-link.ip.twelve99.net                                  1.3%     75  126.9 128.4 126.4 145.4   3.0
10. mei-b5-link.ip.twelve99.net                                 71.6%   75  282.4 283.8 282.3 287.6   1.2
11. prs-bb2-link.ip.twelve99.net                                64.9%   75  283.5 284.2 282.6 288.1   1.6
12. ldn-bb2-link.ip.twelve99.net                                0.0%     75  284.4 285.8 284.3 293.2   1.7
13. ldn-b11-link.ip.twelve99.net                                1.3%     75  282.2 283.5 281.7 292.3   2.2
14. datacamp-ic-357609.ip.twelve99-cust.net            1.3%     75  293.2 294.2 292.5 302.5   2.1
15. (waiting for reply)
16. (waiting for reply)
17. 875667333.lon.cdn77.com                                  0.0%    75  295.8 294.0 292.0 307.2   2.5

 

 

 

Hop 2 seems to be reporting 365+ms latency.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You have no issue on this trace route, If the end hop has no loss and the ping times are close all is okay. 

 

                                                                            Loss%   Snt   Last    Avg     Best    Wrst    StDev

 

17. 875667333.lon.cdn77.com                                  0.0%   75   295.8  294.0  292.0  307.2    2.5

 

 

 

Not to say the game internally would have no issues inside their own network but as for the route you take it looks good. 

 

Are you over wifi to have the spread you have on the end hop ? 

 

 

 



 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

  #3386928 25-Jun-2025 10:00
I've done some further testing. Setting up via Proton VPN and routing to various locales (At least on their free version) Immediately fixes these issues and whatever node that Im routing through causing the issues is no longer a problem. 

 


However that does raise additional issues when it comes to gaming as I don't want to be (assuming as such) routing through these. 

Im going through the process of setting up ping plotter and further testing to try get more comprehensive data in order to submit to 2Degrees when possible. 
Preliminary results seem to match with Kingpickles reply about something further out in the network causing issues. 

  #3387196 26-Jun-2025 13:25
After letting Pingplotter run for about 6 hours

I am able to see the below readouts. 

In terms of what its effecting, primarily websites like Twitch or Duck duck go. 

Would I be correct in assuming anything that is routing via V1.akmod-bng1.tranzpeer.net is whats causing the issue? 
Im curious to know if my own deductions are correct, so I can report this correctly to 2degrees support when able. 

 

 

  #3387708 27-Jun-2025 18:05
I'm seeing browser connectivity issues to a bunch of sites again.

 

To make sure it isn't my FreshTomato based router I swapped in a default Orcon supplied NF18AC unit and had exactly the same issues.

 

Also weird issues with DNS resolution if I'm using their DNS servers where some sites fail to provide a response and hang the dns request until it times out.

 

  • 121.98.0.1
  • 121.98.0.2

I'll try and grab some examples, but is sometimes affects sits like rnz.co.nz.

 

 




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

