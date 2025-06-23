Afternoon all.



Within the past 24 hours I've seen a massive degradation in my ability to connect to specific services along with encountering various "Server not found" errors when browsing common websites.

For web use this occurs spontaneously and usually takes 1 or 2 refreshes to resolve



I've done the usual hardware checks, power cycled Chorus Modem and ORBI connected to it, have also triple checked cables and any other possible fault points.



Example testing Google DNS and then FFXIV's "Primal" data Center (US West based)









I use Mudfish to VPN into FFXIV and I can see its reporting rather egregious numbers on RTT's for nodes that are usual 130~160

First on the list is the more common RTT AVG.





Once connected everything seems to be fine and operating but spits out the occasional spike







Swapping IPv4 DNS settings to Google's Public DNS seems to resolve the issue temporarily before the issues start rearing up again.

Had this issue happen previously in the year around February? It seemed to resolve itself in about a 2 week period IIRC.



Unfortunately I am not the the Key account holder or an approved user on my flat's current network account (Have been trying to do so but this is really going nowhere) and trying to log this with 2degrees over the phone is not possible as a fault seems to be not possible without being registered as such.



Additionally outside of powercycling devices we've not had any changes to the physical space of the apartment or new devices added recently.



If any of the 2D regulars could provide any insight or help would be greatly appreciated.

If there's anything additional I should be trying to help fine tune testing result do let me know, im not the most network savvy individual, but willing to give things a try.



Cheers







