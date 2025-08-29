Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2deg Down in ChCH
Eitsop

#321561 29-Aug-2025 10:32
Just had a text from my son at home, and parents at their house.. internet down.. they are both on 2degrees

heapsort
  #3408477 29-Aug-2025 10:37
Same, 2degrees fibre went down around 10:05, hotspot on 2degrees mobile working fine. No outage listed on their website.



SimplePotato
  #3408479 29-Aug-2025 10:45
Broadband maintenance | 2degrees

"We’re adjusting the broadband antenna"

Err ok.

edit maybe completely unrelated




nickt
  #3408484 29-Aug-2025 11:32
I saw this outage too - went out at 10:04 and came back at 11:20.

 

2degrees status updated at pretty much the time it came back:



msukiwi
  #3408486 29-Aug-2025 11:35
Found this: (That 3 CSR's & 45 mins on Hold Couldn't tell me!)

 

