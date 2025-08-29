Just had a text from my son at home, and parents at their house.. internet down.. they are both on 2degrees
Same, 2degrees fibre went down around 10:05, hotspot on 2degrees mobile working fine. No outage listed on their website.
Broadband maintenance | 2degrees
"We’re adjusting the broadband antenna"
Err ok.
edit maybe completely unrelated
I saw this outage too - went out at 10:04 and came back at 11:20.
2degrees status updated at pretty much the time it came back:
Found this: (That 3 CSR's & 45 mins on Hold Couldn't tell me!)