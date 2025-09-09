I recommended a mate join 2degrees recently, all up and running he reported getting 300/500mbps on the speed test. That's odd, I do a speed test to show that it's just him. I'm also pulling about 300/500mb, check my UniFi daily speed tests, been getting 300/500mb for some weeks now.

 

So I post these odd results in another thread, and someone else is reporting the same issue.

 

So far, confirmed problems in:

 

  • Hamilton
  • Cambridge
  • Raglan

Another contact I have on 2degrees running the same hardware in Auckland is getting full speed, so it might just be isolated to Tuatahi. There's a mixture of ONT models, so doesn't seem to be this. All of us have reported this to 2degrees, but have not received an adequate response. Is there a cover up? 2degrees has shipped me a new router, same issue. Restarted the ONT many times.

 

Their line test tool is reporting the following:

 

Starting Test: protocol: UDP, 1 streams, 8192 byte blocks, omitting 0 seconds, 10 second test
[ ID] Interval           Transfer     Bandwidth       Jitter    Lost/Total Datagrams
[  2]   0.00-1.00   sec  30.0 MBytes   252 Mbits/sec  0.191 ms  9791/13634 (72%)  
[  2]   1.00-2.00   sec  25.7 MBytes   216 Mbits/sec  0.210 ms  11056/14345 (77%)  
[  2]   2.00-3.00   sec  25.8 MBytes   217 Mbits/sec  0.212 ms  11204/14508 (77%)  
[  2]   3.00-4.00   sec  25.6 MBytes   215 Mbits/sec  0.213 ms  11194/14474 (77%)  
[  2]   4.00-5.00   sec  25.9 MBytes   218 Mbits/sec  0.186 ms  11171/14489 (77%)  
[  2]   5.00-6.00   sec  25.4 MBytes   213 Mbits/sec  0.214 ms  11243/14491 (78%)  
[  2]   6.00-7.00   sec  25.7 MBytes   215 Mbits/sec  0.211 ms  11238/14522 (77%)  
[  2]   7.00-8.00   sec  25.6 MBytes   215 Mbits/sec  0.216 ms  11199/14474 (77%)  
[  2]   8.00-9.00   sec  25.6 MBytes   215 Mbits/sec  0.203 ms  11222/14500 (77%)  
[  2]   9.00-10.00  sec  25.6 MBytes   215 Mbits/sec  0.217 ms  11205/14487 (77%)  
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Test Complete. Summary Results:
[ ID] Interval           Transfer     Bandwidth       Jitter    Lost/Total Datagrams
[  2]   0.00-10.00  sec  1.11 GBytes   951 Mbits/sec  0.415 ms  111596/145104 (77%)  
[  2] Sent 145104 datagrams
CPU Utilization: local/receiver 6.5% (2.2%u/4.3%s), remote/sender 14.2% (1.9%u/12.4%s)

 

Bandwidth is reporting 951 Mbits/sec, but throughput is 252 Mbits/sec, 77% loss.

 

Anyone in Waikato able to do a Speedtest so we can start compiling results?