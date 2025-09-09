I recommended a mate join 2degrees recently, all up and running he reported getting 300/500mbps on the speed test. That's odd, I do a speed test to show that it's just him. I'm also pulling about 300/500mb, check my UniFi daily speed tests, been getting 300/500mb for some weeks now.

So I post these odd results in another thread, and someone else is reporting the same issue.

So far, confirmed problems in:

Hamilton

Cambridge

Raglan

Another contact I have on 2degrees running the same hardware in Auckland is getting full speed, so it might just be isolated to Tuatahi. There's a mixture of ONT models, so doesn't seem to be this. All of us have reported this to 2degrees, but have not received an adequate response. Is there a cover up? 2degrees has shipped me a new router, same issue. Restarted the ONT many times.

Their line test tool is reporting the following:

Starting Test: protocol: UDP, 1 streams, 8192 byte blocks, omitting 0 seconds, 10 second test

[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth Jitter Lost/Total Datagrams

[ 2] 0.00-1.00 sec 30.0 MBytes 252 Mbits/sec 0.191 ms 9791/13634 (72%)

[ 2] 1.00-2.00 sec 25.7 MBytes 216 Mbits/sec 0.210 ms 11056/14345 (77%)

[ 2] 2.00-3.00 sec 25.8 MBytes 217 Mbits/sec 0.212 ms 11204/14508 (77%)

[ 2] 3.00-4.00 sec 25.6 MBytes 215 Mbits/sec 0.213 ms 11194/14474 (77%)

[ 2] 4.00-5.00 sec 25.9 MBytes 218 Mbits/sec 0.186 ms 11171/14489 (77%)

[ 2] 5.00-6.00 sec 25.4 MBytes 213 Mbits/sec 0.214 ms 11243/14491 (78%)

[ 2] 6.00-7.00 sec 25.7 MBytes 215 Mbits/sec 0.211 ms 11238/14522 (77%)

[ 2] 7.00-8.00 sec 25.6 MBytes 215 Mbits/sec 0.216 ms 11199/14474 (77%)

[ 2] 8.00-9.00 sec 25.6 MBytes 215 Mbits/sec 0.203 ms 11222/14500 (77%)

[ 2] 9.00-10.00 sec 25.6 MBytes 215 Mbits/sec 0.217 ms 11205/14487 (77%)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Test Complete. Summary Results:

[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth Jitter Lost/Total Datagrams

[ 2] 0.00-10.00 sec 1.11 GBytes 951 Mbits/sec 0.415 ms 111596/145104 (77%)

[ 2] Sent 145104 datagrams

CPU Utilization: local/receiver 6.5% (2.2%u/4.3%s), remote/sender 14.2% (1.9%u/12.4%s)

Bandwidth is reporting 951 Mbits/sec, but throughput is 252 Mbits/sec, 77% loss.

Anyone in Waikato able to do a Speedtest so we can start compiling results?