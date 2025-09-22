Hi team - My folks in Nelson have an Orbi in a new house they've just completed the build of and my mother has a new iPad Pro m4.



She keeps on finding the wifi not working and having no internet connection. Its not range as happens when in the same room as the orbi and its just the M4 ipad. I've seen some talk on line of issues with M4 Ipads and Orbi's but fairly inconclusive.



For me I'd just give the 2 Degrees orbi back - Get the $5 per month and put in a basic Grandstream ethernet router in the garage in the data cupboard and then patch a couple of Grandstream A/P's around the house. Currently with the orbi they can patch one thing but have to double back from the orbi via a spare outlet in the office and patch that. They could put a Switch in the cupboard and double back to patch it but I still think router and AP's is a better solution. I tried to tell them to have a couple of ethernets run to the ceiling in the middle of the house but the electrician had "better" ideas which it looks like has ended up with only one outlet in the downstairs of the house at all?? Very hard dealing with parents in their 70's from another city and dealing with the electrician 3rd hand.



At the end of the day one good AP in the middle of the house upstairs will probably cover the house anyway and an ethernet router in the cupboard will allow patching the outlets for desktops and TV room.



Has anyone seen issues with iPAD m4 and Orbi?? She had a prior pro that was fine but she dropped it into a bucket of water and it sat there for 30 minutes before she realised so insurance got the new one.

I talked her today through turning off wifi privacy to see if that'll make a difference. I've seen talk of the wifi going to heck when plugged into a Type-C dock and also talk of putting in static IP address manually.



It is a bit to convince retiree's to spend but at $5 per month on the orbi it'll take a year which isn't bad.



Fix the M4/Orbi or bin it?