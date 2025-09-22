Hi all,

Have cutover today to the 2degrees Hyperfibre 2 plan. Chorus swapped out the ONT and everything is working fine on our old existing router (d-link DIR-882).

However, when I attempted to swap to the new HB810, no dice using the recommended WAN/LAN 10G port to connect to the new ONT (as in no internet via wifi or ethernet).

After a bit of basic troubleshooting with 2degrees support, they got me to switch the ONT connection to the other 10G port on the HB810 (LAN3). This sort of worked, the wifi had internet access at least.

The HB810 admin portal was complaining about a lack of internet and the other ethernet ports had no internet connectivity (either the WAN 10G or the other 2.5G ports). It's set to VLAN 10.

Additional notes: I was migrated from MyRepublic and I saw another post mentioning something about VLAN10 not being configured for migrated customers? I also have a static IP on my plan, or I did.

Any suggestions or am I doomed to jump on a third call with 2degrees to try to get to the bottom of things?

Thanks in advance!