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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Double checking the meaning of this number porting "note"
OtterNZ

28 posts

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+1 received by user: 3


#322905 5-Oct-2025 14:29
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Hello,

 

I'm looking to cancel my prepaid service with Spark and move my number to an existing 2Degrees SIM (also prepaid). In the 2Degrees app it says "Note: By porting number to 2degrees, my current service will be disconnected".

 

I suspect that is telling me one of three things:

 

     

  1. That my current Spark service will be disconnected
  2. That my current 2degrees phone number will be disconnected
  3. That my current 2degrees prepaid pack will be disconnected

 

Number 1 and 2 are expected outcomes for me, but I'm hoping that it doesn't mean number 3 will happen - the reason I'm porting my number across is that I grabbed a 2degrees prepaid pack when a big discount was being offered and if I was to lose that pack pricing then there would be no point moving across.

 

Has anyone here had any experience porting a number to 2degrees on an already in-use SIM/prepaid plan?

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snj

snj
305 posts

Ultimate Geek
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  #3421768 5-Oct-2025 14:43
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It should be 1 & 2, if you sign up to a new 2degrees prepaid plan with eSIM online (which I just did porting from One), it sets up the plan you've selected and paid for, before you have a chance of transferring the number over.



Linux
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  #3421777 5-Oct-2025 16:10
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@OtterNZ Look at the number port from Spark into 2degress as just a number swap

 

Any plan / add-ons / carryover data / minutes that are active on 2degrees connection will remain in place when the number is ported over to 2degrees

 

The connection / number will be deactivated on SparkNZ

OtterNZ

28 posts

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+1 received by user: 3


  #3424304 12-Oct-2025 10:46
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Thank you both. Sorry for the late reply, it was a few days after this post that I was doing the transfer and I wanted to wait until afterwards so I could also confirm the outcome, but I forgot.

 

The transfer worked exactly as snj and Linux said it would with no impact on the existing 2Degrees prepaid pack - and I actually still received the one off +7.5GB bonus for bringing a number in even though it was months after setting up the SIM.

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