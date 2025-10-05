Hello,

I'm looking to cancel my prepaid service with Spark and move my number to an existing 2Degrees SIM (also prepaid). In the 2Degrees app it says "Note: By porting number to 2degrees, my current service will be disconnected".

I suspect that is telling me one of three things:

That my current Spark service will be disconnected That my current 2degrees phone number will be disconnected That my current 2degrees prepaid pack will be disconnected

Number 1 and 2 are expected outcomes for me, but I'm hoping that it doesn't mean number 3 will happen - the reason I'm porting my number across is that I grabbed a 2degrees prepaid pack when a big discount was being offered and if I was to lose that pack pricing then there would be no point moving across.

Has anyone here had any experience porting a number to 2degrees on an already in-use SIM/prepaid plan?