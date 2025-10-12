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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Orbi vs Deco (vs Fritz)
nzben

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#322980 12-Oct-2025 14:33
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Looking for opinions on those with experience with Deco or Orbi (& 2Degrees)

 

I'm in the process of transitioning parents from copper to fibre. Old ISP have told them they have to return their (outdated) modem, so I'm looking for something to replace that - preferably 2nd hand. Main contenders are a Deco vs Orbi.

 

My home system is setup with Omada system which is very solid, so I have familiarity and faith with TPLink, whereas Deco is probably equally as good and they may find the ISP (2degrees) is likely more supportive with Orbi as I understand that is what they provide normally?

 

Connection is 100/20, so anything Wifi5 or better would do the job. The house is fairly large hence looking at a "meshable" system. I have seen online people complain about the Orbi systems needing to be frequently reset.

 

Their house is quite large, however they aren't too worried about getting range at the far end of the house (bedrooms) - mostly in the living areas. Main challenge will be getting range out to the garage/sleepout area which is about 20m away from the house, but that can be via powerlines if the mesh system can't do the job.

 

Other considerations - (budget, don't want to spend much), support (that would be probably me, so the more reliable it is the better), That's about it.

 

I'm hoping these systems can be configured with their old SSID name and password so all their devices will instantly connect to the new system.

 

It seems to me that a lot of people selling this gear on Trademe are asking in some cases for near new retail for outdated gear - which in a lot of cases they probably got for free from their ISPs anyway!!

 

One other option would be Fritz!Box which I also am familiar with so will be easy to setup.

 

 

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Smithy47
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  #3424356 12-Oct-2025 15:21
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I would go with a Fritz box. The 7590 (has WAN port) if you can or a 7530 only as the others now are too old. Very easy to set up and just works with any network. The new fritz OS 8.20 is very good.

 

I have used fritz box for years and really like them.

 

Cheers.




Smithy



MrGadget
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  #3424582 13-Oct-2025 12:26
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No experience with Deco, However, in a choice between Fritz or Orbi, I would be 100% Fritz box. I’ve had both and I find the Fritz to be extremely reliable, and very configurable. Where is the Orby? Was a pain in the butt when it came to Wifi (you could not functionally split 2.4 and 5 GHz spans which I found caused some issues with IOT type device devices). 
I’ve had Fritz boxes for probably the last 12 years and never had an issue and been very happy with them. 




Any comment made here is my own and should not be taken as that of my employer. 

Quinny
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  #3424583 13-Oct-2025 12:30
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I use the Deco with Voda/One and no router. Love it. Can buy cheap extras on Trade Me and expand. I now have 4 in Mesh setup all around the house and zero dead spots.



KiwiSurfer
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  #3424586 13-Oct-2025 12:39
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I've had a second-hand Orbi in operation for several years and it honestly just works. It's plug in, set-up and forget.

 

While I've left the default ORBI SSID (IRRC "ORBI" plus some numbers plus a easy to remember password made up of two words) to make it easier for visitors to find the SSID/password if I'm not around (just find it on the bottom of any of the Orbi routers/APs), it can be configured with your desired SSID.

 

 

 

Regardless of which one you choose, the best approach is to have the same SSID on both bands. 2.4 GHz devices will work just fine on 2.4 only and won't even see the 5 Ghz signal at all. 2.4/5 devices will autoselect the best band to use. Me and many others here have years of experience with many devices working just fine.

 

Not 100% sure if Orbi offers the option for a split SSID -- however the default is the same SSID for both bands so it works fine out of the box.

RogerMellie
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#3424602 13-Oct-2025 13:23
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I've done the same at my parents who have a 4G RBI connection w/ Farmside; 2 x Deco X20 and 2 x Deco X58 (one acts as the modem).

 

 

 

Much improved wifi, so long as they don't turn them off to save power ..

 

Getting reports, setting up guest network and being able troubleshoot issues all remotely takes a lot of stress out of my typical week.

 

 

 

I've not used Fritz boxes or Orbi so can't compare, sorry.

 

 

 

Quinny:

 

I use the Deco with Voda/One and no router. Love it. Can buy cheap extras on Trade Me and expand. I now have 4 in Mesh setup all around the house and zero dead spots.

 

rabba
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  #3424610 13-Oct-2025 14:09
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I have three Fritz 7590 boxes you can have if you would like.  

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lego sets and other gifts (affiliate link).
nzben

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  #3424658 13-Oct-2025 15:01
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Thanks for the replies.

 

So in the end I remembered had an old ASUS router gathering dust downstairs (RT-AC58U, cost = $0) so I've fired that up, configured it and it seems to be working - at least on my connection. I'll probably go and try it at their place tomorrow and I don't see a reason it wouldn't work.

 

How good signal coverage will be the next thing. I've now found out they have a Netgear range extender of some sort in the shed that works with the existing Slingshot modem (NF18), so hopefully that also works with the ASUS.

nzben

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  #3424659 13-Oct-2025 15:03
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rabba:

 

I have three Fritz 7590 boxes you can have if you would like.  

 

 

 

 

This is tempting as I know the Fritzbox and know it will work well. Where are you based?

rabba
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  #3424660 13-Oct-2025 15:04
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nzben:

 

rabba:

 

I have three Fritz 7590 boxes you can have if you would like.  

 

 

 

 

This is tempting as I know the Fritzbox and know it will work well. Where are you based?

 

 

 

 

Auckland, will ship if you cover postage

nzben

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  #3424663 13-Oct-2025 15:07
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rabba:

 

Auckland, will ship if you cover postage

 

 

 

 

will DM

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