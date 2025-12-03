Hi,

I recently signed up to 4Gb Fibre with 2degree's. Everything turned up, ONT was changed and speed tested by the tech etc. I bought a TP-link 10Gb NIC from PB, installed, updated drivers etc, connected to the 2nd 10Gb port on the Router and only getting around 1800mb down and 530ish up.

Logged in to the router to do a speed test, pretty much 4000mb down and up on the router.

Looked at my network adapter config, changed that from auto-negotiate to 10Gb Full Duplex. Ran test - Even worse up and down 1600 and 260mb down.

Swapped out my Cat6A cable for a brand new one. Same results. Not expecting anything different thought i give CAT7 Cable a try, still same result, more than confident its not the cable as tested both between ONT and Router and 4000gb on tap!

I logged back into to the router to see if the individual LAN ports had any kind of config that maybe was set to 2.5gb and couldn't even find anything of much help at all with LAN Port settings, certainly no speed options like on the Network adapter in windows.

Im fairly sure i went through every single tab and menu option trying to find something obvious and nothing jumped out. I figured the NIC driver could be the issue and found an alternative driver that flashes the card as well, installed this and got marginal improvement when the NIC was set to auto negotiate speed but it still feels like the router is throttling the 2nd 10gb Ethernet port. I haven't tried a SFP+ so not sure but as far as i can tell, i should be getting my full 4000mb out of that port and at least 2500 up and down out of the 2.5gb ports, but im not. Even trying the LAN port on my Motherboard, playing around that that Im still not getting any faster up that 530mb -ish and locked down around 1000mb as expected, so Im ruling out the new NIC is the problem.

This has to be a router thing, anyone had this issue trying to get your bought and paid for 4Gb both ways ?