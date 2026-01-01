Hello! Ive been trying to setup a new fibre connection for my mum. Currently I have a Unifi router (UCG-Max) and have it configured as to what is required on the 2degrees site. However I cannot get a connection at all. Connection from Spark was cut at 6AM today.

This router was setup at my old flat under a 2degrees fibre connection previously. Differences at the old flat was faster speed (900 vs 500mbps), Static IP and a newer ONT.

When I plugged this in at mums under the Spark connection I didn't need to change anything and it worked fine. Since the switch this morning I haven't been able to get it running through 2Degrees

Steps tried to resolve the new 2Degrees connection:

Restarting UCG and ONT Double checking all settings compared to 2degrees site Factory Resetting UCG Calling 2Degrees twice, they said that they can see the ONT and the modem Tried enabling the DHCP over ipv6 aswell set to 56 as per another article I found on geekzone

I'm hoping i've missed something obvious :(

WAN settings:

Really appreciate any assistance.

Thanks