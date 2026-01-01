Hello! Ive been trying to setup a new fibre connection for my mum. Currently I have a Unifi router (UCG-Max) and have it configured as to what is required on the 2degrees site. However I cannot get a connection at all. Connection from Spark was cut at 6AM today.
This router was setup at my old flat under a 2degrees fibre connection previously. Differences at the old flat was faster speed (900 vs 500mbps), Static IP and a newer ONT.
When I plugged this in at mums under the Spark connection I didn't need to change anything and it worked fine. Since the switch this morning I haven't been able to get it running through 2Degrees
Steps tried to resolve the new 2Degrees connection:
- Restarting UCG and ONT
- Double checking all settings compared to 2degrees site
- Factory Resetting UCG
- Calling 2Degrees twice, they said that they can see the ONT and the modem
- Tried enabling the DHCP over ipv6 aswell set to 56 as per another article I found on geekzone
I'm hoping i've missed something obvious :(
WAN settings:
Really appreciate any assistance.
Thanks