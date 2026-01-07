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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees "Unlimited Ultimate Fibre" capped at 500mbps for multiple customers
Acrombi

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#323725 7-Jan-2026 09:55
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Morena,

I work with a IT support company in New Plymouth.

Recently we have had a few of our clients, and some of our staff notice that their Unlimited Ultimate Fibre plans are capped at 500/550.

We have reached out to 2degrees a few times for different accounts, but the issue remains.
This morning I have made a reddit post on R/newzealand to gather some wider tests, it looks like there is decent evidence this has started for multiple customers around the 16th of December.

A user has suggested posting here for a chance at a quicker resolution. So here I am.

I can confirm that the tests we have run are wired tests, on reliable hardware that is capable of gigabit speeds, and all clients have acheived reliable speeds prior to December.

The issue is identical at multiple residences.

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Linux
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#3450518 7-Jan-2026 10:01
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@Cxf Are you aware of any issues?

 

Great you have provided approx date the issue started



xyronious
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  #3450521 7-Jan-2026 10:12
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Just gonna throw my info in here as well:
Ticket: 53680356

 

 

 

boosacnoodle
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  #3450526 7-Jan-2026 10:48
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Works fine for me on Enable (950/480).



xpd

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  #3450532 7-Jan-2026 11:09
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Acrombi:

 

We have reached out to 2degrees a few times for different accounts, but the issue remains.

 

 

What did 2D reply with..... 

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

LinkTree

 

 

 

Acrombi

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  #3450543 7-Jan-2026 12:08
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Tickets have been raised for a few different clients with different responses. None of our clients have seen a resolution yet.

The most recent was raised around 24 hours ago, with an expected response of 48 hours.

The oldest has been "successfully closed" without resolution and then requested to be reopened with an apology.
Another with Orcon that repeatidly ask for various speedtests and diagnostics.

I don't want to sound unappreciative, we're willing to work with 2D. But I do have expectations from my own clients who have been putting up with this issue for weeks now with no real information on cause or expected resolution times. If it continues much longer our advice will have to be change of service provider.

This does seem to be unique to 2D as we work with many other ISPs without any throttled services.

Obraik
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  #3450548 7-Jan-2026 12:40
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I think I experienced this the other day when I was downloading something and it was stuck at 500mbps...I didn't think much of it at the time though. I've just done a check now and I'm getting the full 1000(ish)mbps though




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xyronious
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  #3450556 7-Jan-2026 13:18
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Hopefully it does come right but I have observed it for the last few weeks

BugbiteSwords
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  #3450624 7-Jan-2026 18:32
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Same issue here in Hamilton for me, and my 3hourly speedtest also showed it starting in the wee hours of Dec 16.

 

Ticket: 53707648

 

If a 500/500 plan was an option, I would strongly consider it, but thats not what I am currently paying for.

aj6828
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  #3450646 7-Jan-2026 21:18
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BugbiteSwords:

 

Same issue here in Hamilton for me, and my 3hourly speedtest also showed it starting in the wee hours of Dec 16.

 

Ticket: 53707648

 

If a 500/500 plan was an option, I would strongly consider it, but thats not what I am currently paying for.

 

 

 

 

500/500 plan is only offered for business customers with a high level SLA etc, and its expensive too may be provissioned it wrong? who knows 




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snowfly
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  #3450670 8-Jan-2026 09:08
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Appears I also have the same issue.
I'm away on summer break, but connected remotely back to my home in New Plymouth, ran multiple speedtests (2D and other servers), and my 2degrees fibre is also limited to approx 500/550.

 

I'll submit a ticket to 2Degrees.

 

Edit: Interestingly if I run a speedtest to Primo's server (based in New Plymouth) I can get 892/551.
But all other servers I tried in Auckland/Wellington/Christchurch are limited to approx 500/551.

 

Perhaps the connection out of Taranaki for 2D is limited?

xyronious
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  #3450918 9-Jan-2026 07:16
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Bit of an update:
Looks like something changed this morning. Not back to the original speed but definitely a step in the right direction.

 

 
 
 
 

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Acrombi

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  #3450981 9-Jan-2026 11:11
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Morena,

You're not wrong, and I can give a small update.

It has been confirmed as a BNG issue (Broadband Network Gateway).
We received that update yesterday afternoon, and have started noticing the improved speed this morning as well.

Hopefully we see full speed soon!

Thanks to everyone who has sent through tickets, and thanks to the 2D techs that escalated this!

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