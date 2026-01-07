Morena,
I work with a IT support company in New Plymouth.
Recently we have had a few of our clients, and some of our staff notice that their Unlimited Ultimate Fibre plans are capped at 500/550.
We have reached out to 2degrees a few times for different accounts, but the issue remains.
This morning I have made a reddit post on R/newzealand to gather some wider tests, it looks like there is decent evidence this has started for multiple customers around the 16th of December.
A user has suggested posting here for a chance at a quicker resolution. So here I am.
I can confirm that the tests we have run are wired tests, on reliable hardware that is capable of gigabit speeds, and all clients have acheived reliable speeds prior to December.
The issue is identical at multiple residences.