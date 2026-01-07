Tickets have been raised for a few different clients with different responses. None of our clients have seen a resolution yet.



The most recent was raised around 24 hours ago, with an expected response of 48 hours.



The oldest has been "successfully closed" without resolution and then requested to be reopened with an apology.

Another with Orcon that repeatidly ask for various speedtests and diagnostics.



I don't want to sound unappreciative, we're willing to work with 2D. But I do have expectations from my own clients who have been putting up with this issue for weeks now with no real information on cause or expected resolution times. If it continues much longer our advice will have to be change of service provider.



This does seem to be unique to 2D as we work with many other ISPs without any throttled services.