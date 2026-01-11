I switched mobile plan to 2D 6 months ago when they had half price promotion that lasted for 6 months, on a pay monthly plan.

Now that my promotion is over, I've been checking the prepaid plans and thinking of switching to a monthly prepay plan that auto renews. The price difference is $10 for the exact same allowances on a monthly prepay vs the pay monthly plan.

Just wondering what benefit would I get staying on a pay monthly plan?

What are the pros of a pay monthly vs an auto renew prepay plan?

What are the cons of a prepay plan?