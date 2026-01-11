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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Prepay vs Pay Monthly
Geekeneer

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#323750 11-Jan-2026 10:23
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I switched mobile plan to 2D 6 months ago when they had half price promotion that lasted for 6 months, on a pay monthly plan.

 

Now that my promotion is over, I've been checking the prepaid plans and thinking of switching to a monthly prepay plan that auto renews. The price difference is $10 for the exact same allowances on a monthly prepay vs the pay monthly plan.

 

Just wondering what benefit would I get staying on a pay monthly plan?

 

What are the pros of a pay monthly vs an auto renew prepay plan?

 

What are the cons of a prepay plan?

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Linux
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  #3451680 11-Jan-2026 10:25
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Pay monthly allows Data Sharing which is a great feature

 

If you move from Pay monthly to Prepay you will lose any carryover data you have built up



everettpsycho
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  #3451833 11-Jan-2026 15:01
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On 2 degrees the main differences are data sharing and pay monthly gets a discount on broadband which would mitigate the $10 difference if you are using it.

 

 

 

If you aren't using it I wouldn't sleep on data sharing, it's a useful feature to share your plan to any prepaid sim meaning a family member can use a cheap 2degrees prepay plan and raid your data instead.

Geekeneer

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  #3451834 11-Jan-2026 15:14
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everettpsycho:

 

On 2 degrees the main differences are data sharing and pay monthly gets a discount on broadband which would mitigate the $10 difference if you are using it.

 

 

 

If you aren't using it I wouldn't sleep on data sharing, it's a useful feature to share your plan to any prepaid sim meaning a family member can use a cheap 2degrees prepay plan and raid your data instead.

 

 

 

 

Thanks mate, I actually do use the broadband discount and it would be good to keep the option for data share actually.

 

I guess I'll stick with it



sqishy
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  #3453229 15-Jan-2026 11:38
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I think prepay with carry-over offers the best value. The main difference between the plans is the data allowance. I typically purchase a higher-data plan (eg $19), let the unused data carry over, and then switch to a lower-cost plan (around $8) for a few months. Repeating this approach can significantly reduce overall costs.

Linux
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  #3453279 15-Jan-2026 11:46
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@sqishy $19 Prepay plan has gone and is now $20 with more data and unlimited calling

 

2degrees are also doing a prepay $15 plan

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