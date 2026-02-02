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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Question around how 2Degrees for Business handles Teams QOS shaping.
tehgerbil

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#323911 2-Feb-2026 12:27
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Hi 2Degrees team,

 

The situation: 
Juxtaposition with Teams reporting vs real world experience.

 

In effect:
On one hand - Our deeply integrated monitoring software tools are alerting colleagues to a perceived poor experience with Teams due to their latency report indicating poor response times across the board for our region.
On the other hand - Our colleagues are not having any concerns with Teams and have neither reported nor experienced any degraded Teams performance across any platform or network interface either in the office or at home.

 

Given the relatively geographic isolation of this matter I've turned my procrastination attention to looking at how 2Degrees explicitly handles Teams protocols and am wondering if QOS is differentiating between the emulated traffic from the monitoring tools versus the genuine Teams traffic and subsequently their difference in routing is causing a disparity between 'observed' Teams traffic and what/where Teams packets are actually routed.

So I ask how does 2Degrees explicitly handle Teams traffic for a large corporation with QOS enabled?
In your experience is it common for Teams monitoring tools to have disparity with latency between real world and emulated/test traffic?
Are we hamstringing ourselves by only having latency as a canary in the coalmine to warn of Teams degradation and should a more robust multi aspect be used as Teams traffic loss monitoring (if even possible).

My background is generic IT support, I am not a dedicated network engineer whatsoever so sorry if these are stupid questions, but the huge disparity between what this very popular and expensive software is reporting and what our users are experiencing really has me wondering about how this all works and why this may be happening.

Appreciate any banter or corrections! :)

Cheers. 

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Linux
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  #3458000 2-Feb-2026 12:40
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Sounds like you have a false positive if end users are not reporting issues with Teams



SaltyNZ
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  #3458272 3-Feb-2026 11:37
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Unless an individual connection is being throttled to medium speed (1.2Mbps) due to usage on an Endless plan, the only QoS applied to data connections is a slight priority for mobile data vs. fixed wireless broadband data. The latter only has any effect if an individual site is congested already.

 

In any case I can confirm we don't do anything to Teams data specifically.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

nztim
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  #3458340 3-Feb-2026 13:01
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So many factors, we ran these tests and discovered that users were connected to 2.4ghz wifi at home in a crowded apartment, replacing with a 5ghz AP or supplying an ethernet cable solved it :)

 

Good MSP tools tell us that things




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

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