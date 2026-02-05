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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2 degree sim on Samsung S21 partially working only
Tatou

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#323942 5-Feb-2026 15:22
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I have Samsung S21 on 2 degrees network

 

The outbound and inbound calls were not working. Messages and data were working. It was probably like this for a few weeks as I email. txt and WhatsApp mostly.

 

 

 

Settings on the Samsung showed 2 degrees as the carrier but with an unknown number.

 

 

 

I tried a number of solutions- turn on and off phone, removed SIM 1 and cleaned, turn on and off flight mode.

 

They did not work

 

The phone was set to 5G preferred. It had been like that for a while

 

 

 

I then turned on the VOLTE calls SIM 1 

 

"Use 4G data networks for calls where possible" to ON . It had been OFF

 

 

 

The SIM manager now shows the correct phone number rather than "unknown" and calls can be made and received.

 

 

 

I would appreciate advice as to whether this may be a 2 degrees problem or a Samsung problem as I thought 5G would be used.

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

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Linux
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  #3459102 5-Feb-2026 16:00
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@Tatou Where was the handset purchased and provide the actual Samsung S21 model name from under settings and about?



Tatou

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  #3459107 5-Feb-2026 16:40
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Thanks for the reply

 

Bought from JB- HiFi New Zealand

 

30 March 2021

 

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 256GB

 

 

 

Model Name SM-G991B/DS

 

 

 

 

Linux
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  #3459111 5-Feb-2026 16:52
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You mention calls can now be made and received so what is the actual ongoing issue?



Tatou

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  #3459113 5-Feb-2026 17:02
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I was wondering why it would make with calls with the VOLTE SIM "Use 4g for calls...." button turned OFF for ages (just 5G preferred ticked) but now needs it turned ON

 

 

 

Does this mean the maybe the 5G part of the phone is broken?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Linux
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  #3459115 5-Feb-2026 17:09
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Cause the voice calls would of gone over 3G if VoLTE was disabled and now 3G is turned off it is not possible

 

5G does not do Voice calls yet that is called VoNR - Voice over New Radio

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  #3459116 5-Feb-2026 17:14
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5G preferred should remain selected btw

 
 
 
 

Shop now at Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
Tatou

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  #3459165 5-Feb-2026 17:47
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Thanks for that. All explained now.

 

 

 

I didn't realise that the phone went over 3G but the data over 5G or 4G  

 

Yes 5G preferred is ticked.

 

 

 

 

 

 

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