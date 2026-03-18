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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2Degrees Voice Outage
SamF

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#324254 18-Mar-2026 16:14
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In case anyone had trouble finding this on the 2D Network Status page (the sort order is odd)

 

 

Mobile data appears to be working for me in Papakura, but no go on voice calls to anywhere.

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wellygary
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  #3471414 18-Mar-2026 16:28
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Looks like its more than just calls and data though,

 

I can't see any connection/billing data in the App currently, so it looks like a bunch of back end stuff has all fallen over...



SamF

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  #3471415 18-Mar-2026 16:31
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Yes, I noticed that too actually.

 

Somebody broke something pretty core to the system by the looks!

turtleattacks
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  #3471422 18-Mar-2026 16:39
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Yeah, app not working and all the data billing is not available. 




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AKLWestie
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  #3471477 18-Mar-2026 17:03
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Voice not working, 2degrees app not working...

SamF

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  #3471479 18-Mar-2026 17:05
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It's getting worse!

 

2D app was at least working before!

AKLWestie
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  #3471481 18-Mar-2026 17:06
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May be the whole stack needs to be turned off and on again.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
SamF

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  #3471482 18-Mar-2026 17:07
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Absolutely!

 

They just need to find the main breaker switch...

 

Or, even better...

 

SamF

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  #3471537 18-Mar-2026 17:33
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I can make calls to both landlines and mobiles now.

boosacnoodle
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#3471580 18-Mar-2026 21:57
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Someone misread 3G shutdown as 4G shutdown?

SaltyNZ
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  #3471581 18-Mar-2026 21:59
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The team have had a pretty rough afternoon. They only stood down about half an hour or so ago.




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SamF

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  #3471585 18-Mar-2026 22:18
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What broke?

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
SaltyNZ
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  #3471586 18-Mar-2026 22:20
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SamF:

 

What broke?

 

 

 

 

Ah, just about everything... but if you mean what broke first then the RCA will be a couple of days away.




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These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

Linux
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#3471587 18-Mar-2026 22:25
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SaltyNZ:

 

SamF:

 

What broke?

 

 

Ah, just about everything... but if you mean what broke first then the RCA will be a couple of days away.

 

 

Can't be more honest than that

sonyxperiageek
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  #3471591 18-Mar-2026 23:25
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Ahh I was trying so many things to fix the folks' phone this arvo... Restarting phone, reinstalling 2deg and data clock apps, reseating sim card... Then I thought I'd tried everything and wondered if it was an outage which I then saw it was..! 




Sony

SamF

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  #3471621 19-Mar-2026 09:49
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SaltyNZ:

 

Ah, just about everything... but if you mean what broke first then the RCA will be a couple of days away.

 

 

I'd be very interested to know what wenr down!

 

Seems like a cascade of major failures!

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