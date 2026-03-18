In case anyone had trouble finding this on the 2D Network Status page (the sort order is odd)
Mobile data appears to be working for me in Papakura, but no go on voice calls to anywhere.
In case anyone had trouble finding this on the 2D Network Status page (the sort order is odd)
Mobile data appears to be working for me in Papakura, but no go on voice calls to anywhere.
Looks like its more than just calls and data though,
I can't see any connection/billing data in the App currently, so it looks like a bunch of back end stuff has all fallen over...
Yes, I noticed that too actually.
Somebody broke something pretty core to the system by the looks!
Yeah, app not working and all the data billing is not available.
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Creator of whatsthesalary.com and whatstheincometax.com
Voice not working, 2degrees app not working...
It's getting worse!
2D app was at least working before!
May be the whole stack needs to be turned off and on again.
Absolutely!
They just need to find the main breaker switch...
Or, even better...
I can make calls to both landlines and mobiles now.
Someone misread 3G shutdown as
4G shutdown?
The team have had a pretty rough afternoon. They only stood down about half an hour or so ago.
iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!
These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.
SamF:
What broke?
Ah, just about everything... but if you mean what broke first then the RCA will be a couple of days away.
iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!
These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.
SaltyNZ:
SamF:
What broke?
Ah, just about everything... but if you mean what broke first then the RCA will be a couple of days away.
Can't be more honest than that
Ahh I was trying so many things to fix the folks' phone this arvo... Restarting phone, reinstalling 2deg and data clock apps, reseating sim card... Then I thought I'd tried everything and wondered if it was an outage which I then saw it was..!
Sony
SaltyNZ:
Ah, just about everything... but if you mean what broke first then the RCA will be a couple of days away.
I'd be very interested to know what wenr down!
Seems like a cascade of major failures!
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