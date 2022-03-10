Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Freeview channels change 2022
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73827 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#295174 10-Mar-2022 10:05
Send private message quote this post

Press release:

 

 

Exciting changes are coming to Freeview this month, with  new channels launching and others shifting position to make navigating free-to-air content easier than ever.

 

On Monday 21st March 2022, new channels from Discovery New Zealand – eden and Rush – will launch on Freeview channel 8 and 14, with eden+1 available on channel 18.

 

At the same time, in a coordinated update across networks, several popular existing channels will move to new positions. TVNZ DUKE will go to channel 6, HGTV to 19, and Al Jazeera English to 20.

 

Three ‘plus 1’ channels will also shift up so viewers can more easily discover new content and watch their favourite shows one hour later: TVNZ 1 plus 1 will go to channel 11, DUKE plus 1 to channel 12, and Three+1 to 13. 

 

Alongside the new channels, Discovery New Zealand is transforming Choice into eden, with The Edge TV and Breeze TV moving online, where fans can watch-live on their respective websites. Juice TV will continue to be available on Freeview channel 200 for viewers who prefer their music videos on the big screen.

 

All others will remain in the same familiar positions on Freeview, such as the much-loved TVNZ 1, TVNZ 2, Three, Bravo, Māori Television, Te Reo, RNZ and Prime.

 

The wealth of content available and these changes combine to create a fresh new line-up that will enrich the free-to-air experience and make channel-surfing even more enjoyable for viewers.

 

Freeview and its shareholders TVNZ, Discovery, Māori Television and RNZ collaborated closely to curate the new line-up as part of their ongoing commitment to create the best possible free-to-air viewing experience. The growing portfolio of channels and content can be better showcased across the new Freeview line-up, with more distinct channels presented in the most accessible spots, better showcasing the diversity of content.

 

Most TVs set up with Freeview will automatically update, some may prompt users before picking up the changes, and a small number may require a retune.

 

As with any change, a new line-up may take a little getting used to. Freeview is working together with its shareholders to keep viewers informed so they know how to tune in from late March.

 




View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73827 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2884159 10-Mar-2022 10:05
Send private message quote this post





Jase2985
11518 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2884343 10-Mar-2022 12:30
Send private message quote this post

why would you change the order of the 1, 2, and 3 plus 1 channels?

Behodar
8232 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2884352 10-Mar-2022 12:39
Send private message quote this post

Jase2985:

 

why would you change the order of the 1, 2, and 3 plus 1 channels?

 

 

Yeah, it seems like they wanted to make the +1 channels the same numbers as the main channels, just with a 1 in front... except they didn't do it for all of them. Bizarre.



Gordy7
1507 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2884354 10-Mar-2022 12:41
Send private message quote this post

Will all these channels be available on Satellite Freeview?

 

 




Gordy

 

Eva888
1048 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2884368 10-Mar-2022 13:09
Send private message quote this post

Gordy7:

Will all these channels be available on Satellite Freeview?


 



Good question as we don’t get Aljazeera.


openmedia
2738 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2884385 10-Mar-2022 13:40
Send private message quote this post

There has been some discussion about this on the following thread

 

 -  New Discovery NZ Channels - Gusto and Rush

 

 

 

Interesting that slots 16&17 are still empty. Personally I'd like to see a cleaner line up similar to

 

  • TV2+1 -> 12
  • Duke +1 -> 16
  • Rush -> 9
  • Bravo +1 -> 14

Then with the TVNZ/RNZ Merger we might even see a replacement for the old TVNZ 7 news channel on 7 (and the +1 version on 17).

 

We'll have to keep an eye on Optus D1 to see if we get any additional DTH channels, but sadly I don't expect to see any of the DTH feeds change from MPEG2 any time soon.

 

 




Quinny
744 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2884387 10-Mar-2022 13:41
Send private message quote this post

Sad over The Breeze. Looks at Chromecast on work tv. 



openmedia
2738 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2884448 10-Mar-2022 15:33
Send private message quote this post

Quinny:

 

Sad over The Breeze. Looks at Chromecast on work tv. 

 

 

 

 

It will be interesting to see if they move Edge and Breeze to IPTV Streams.

 

 

 

Otherwise try to stream JuiceTV




DjShadow
3827 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2884451 10-Mar-2022 15:37
Send private message quote this post

If anything the Threenow app on Apple TV will stream The Edge TV in HD and The Breeze TV

openmedia
2738 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2884471 10-Mar-2022 15:58
Send private message quote this post

DjShadow:

 

If anything the Threenow app on Apple TV will stream The Edge TV in HD and The Breeze TV

 

 

 

 

Not from 21st March.




Apsattv
1992 posts

Uber Geek


  #2884617 11-Mar-2022 01:31
Send private message quote this post

No parliament tv?

 

 

DjShadow
3827 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2884619 11-Mar-2022 02:04
Send private message quote this post

openmedia:

 

DjShadow:

 

If anything the Threenow app on Apple TV will stream The Edge TV in HD and The Breeze TV

 

 

 

 

Not from 21st March.

 

 

Is it going to be run from the Rova app?

openmedia
2738 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2884654 11-Mar-2022 08:36
Send private message quote this post

Apsattv:

 

No parliament tv?

 

 

 

 

No changes for the higher numbered channels. Only 1-20




Flippikat
152 posts

Master Geek


  #2885258 12-Mar-2022 09:08
Send private message quote this post

openmedia:

There has been some discussion about this on the following thread


 -  New Discovery NZ Channels - Gusto and Rush


 


Interesting that slots 16&17 are still empty. Personally I'd like to see a cleaner line up similar to



  • TV2+1 -> 12

  • Duke +1 -> 16

  • Rush -> 9

  • Bravo +1 -> 14


Then with the TVNZ/RNZ Merger we might even see a replacement for the old TVNZ 7 news channel on 7 (and the +1 version on 17).


We'll have to keep an eye on Optus D1 to see if we get any additional DTH channels, but sadly I don't expect to see any of the DTH feeds change from MPEG2 any time soon.


 



Precisely - no harm in keeping 7 & 17 empty for a possible future channel (and maybe it's +1 if needed) if it means timeshifted TVNZ 2 & Duke are on more logical channels 12 and 16.

A case could even be made for Prime moving to 7 (higher up the list), Prime +1 popping up on 17 & 10 being reserved for a potential new TVNZ public broadcasting channel.

Rickles
2437 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2885276 12-Mar-2022 10:21
Send private message quote this post

@freitasm ... where can I find that chart online, please?

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





