Hi, I have the Dynamix LKV379P-DVB-TV2 from PB Tech, but I've been having issues getting it to work correctly. When tuned to the channel it's set to, I get the signal quality bar measuring poorly, and it gives a bad picture. This only happens about 50% of the time and there is no quick fix when it does happen.

Apart from switching off the power to the aerial, which fixes the issue but also gets rid of the Freeview channels. I have checked, and there is no other channel on CH25. I'm sure it's interference of some description but not quite sure how to fix it.

In the photos attached, I have pictured the tv signal meter with the aerial turned on and off, as well as the cables going to each of the TVs (the Black cable is the Modulator) and the Modulator itself.

Please let me know if you have any idea what the problem is and how I can fix it.

Many thanks, Daniel.