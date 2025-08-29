I am trying to receive channel 7 and 9 without luck.

Based in Tauranga

I have a 90cm dish on a motorised system and can get ABC and SBS on Eutelsat 172B in good weather which according to Lyngsat should have a lower signal strength.

I can get the feeds on 12593, 12603 and 12609 sr 7200

LNB is Starcom dual LNB 9750/10600 noise figure 0.3 dB

Dish size is 90cm

Are the Aussie transponders using less power output than other transponders on this satellite requiring a slightly bigger dish, I can only go upto 120cm as supported by the motor.