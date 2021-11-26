@SarahRykers has 2degrees announced anything around the 300 / 100Mbps plan Chorus upgrade? I can see my upload has changed to 100Mbps, but curious if download will change.
I asked this in the Chorus thread (Sort of) :)
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=289354&page_no=9#2817204
(Like you my upload has changed but not download - so a 2 degrees specific thread is still good)
I believe it will happen early December - if you PM me your username I can change it now
aspired:
I believe it will happen early December - if you PM me your username I can change it now
Thanks for the info and the offer :) I'll just wait for the regular roll-out though, no hurry, just curious if it was going to happen :)
timmmay:
The fiber boost will be passed on to our customers automatically. We haven't announced anything yet, but as it's rolled out customers can expect an email with the good news. 😄
There is a two step process
1. Chorus update your network profile. they are doing this in batches over about a 2 week period across the country. during this period your upstream bandwidth will increase but not your downstream.
2. 2degrees update your network profile across the customer base. You will then have your increased downstream capacity.
Thanks Sarah, pwner :)
we transferred from Orcon to 2 degrees broadband this week. In store Monday moden arrived yesterday. Like the deals on offer. We are both 2 degree mobile customers.
I did check last night of speed check and I was surprised to note the following speeds 326.9 d/l 109.6 upload. wow I thought we had signed up 100/20.
Thanks to @Johnreader for the heads up
went to vist the parents over the weekend, who are with 2deg, and they must be in the process of being upgraded as speed tests were showing 100/100 speeds.
I've now received an email from them announcing it and confirmed that it's live for me in Wellington.
2degrees on Enable in Christchurch is now 300/100. I got the E-Mail this afternoon and I have confirmed it.
2degrees on Tuatahi fibre in Hamilton also upgraded to 300/100 today.