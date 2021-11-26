Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees2degrees plans around 300 / 100 broadband
timmmay

18390 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#290662 26-Nov-2021 09:38
Send private message

@SarahRykers has 2degrees announced anything around the 300 / 100Mbps plan Chorus upgrade? I can see my upload has changed to 100Mbps, but curious if download will change.

sidefx
3606 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2819549 26-Nov-2021 09:44
Send private message

I asked this in the Chorus thread (Sort of) :)

 

 

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=289354&page_no=9#2817204

 

 

 

(Like you my upload has changed but not download - so a 2 degrees specific thread is still good) 




aspired
22 posts

Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
2degrees

  #2819611 26-Nov-2021 10:08
Send private message

I believe it will happen early December - if you PM me your username I can change it now

timmmay

18390 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2819617 26-Nov-2021 10:22
Send private message

aspired:

 

I believe it will happen early December - if you PM me your username I can change it now

 

 

Thanks for the info and the offer :) I'll just wait for the regular roll-out though, no hurry, just curious if it was going to happen :)



Linux
8924 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#2819628 26-Nov-2021 10:40
Send private message

@aspired Is that the same for NorthPower Fibre customers? (I am on Gb connection) just more curiosity 

SarahRykers
26 posts

Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2819633 26-Nov-2021 10:50
Send private message

timmmay:

 

@SarahRykers has 2degrees announced anything around the 300 / 100Mbps plan Chorus upgrade? I can see my upload has changed to 100Mbps, but curious if download will change.

 

 

 

 

The fiber boost will be passed on to our customers automatically. We haven't announced anything yet, but as it's rolled out customers can expect an email with the good news. 😄




pwner
387 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2819636 26-Nov-2021 10:57
Send private message

There is a two step process

 

1. Chorus update your network profile. they are doing this in batches over about a 2 week period across the country. during this period your upstream bandwidth will increase but not your downstream.

 

2. 2degrees update your network profile across the customer base. You will then have your increased downstream capacity.




timmmay

18390 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2819660 26-Nov-2021 11:33
Send private message

Thanks Sarah, pwner :)



psychrn
1520 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2820296 27-Nov-2021 18:38
Send private message

we transferred from Orcon to 2 degrees broadband this week. In store Monday moden arrived yesterday. Like the deals on offer. We are both 2 degree mobile customers.

 

I did check last night of speed check and I was surprised to note the following speeds 326.9 d/l 109.6 upload. wow I thought we had signed up 100/20.

 

Thanks to @Johnreader for the heads up




Linux
8924 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2820305 27-Nov-2021 19:10
Send private message

@linux but close enough :)

2degrees must be starting to cut customers over to 300/100

Mahon
451 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2822307 1-Dec-2021 09:41
Send private message

Linux: @linux but close enough :)

2degrees must be starting to cut customers over to 300/100

 

No sign of it yet..or email. No doubt its going to happen sooner or later. Seems most of their competitors have already implemented it.

Linux
8924 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2822386 1-Dec-2021 11:32
Send private message

Mahon:

 

Linux: @linux but close enough :)

2degrees must be starting to cut customers over to 300/100

 

No sign of it yet..or email. No doubt its going to happen sooner or later. Seems most of their competitors have already implemented it.

 

 

@Mahon I already know users getting the new 300/100 speed

tanivula
903 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2822393 1-Dec-2021 11:53
Send private message

went to vist the parents over the weekend, who are with 2deg, and they must be in the process of being upgraded as speed tests were showing 100/100 speeds. 

mwh

mwh
32 posts

Geek


  #2830024 10-Dec-2021 16:01
Send private message

I've now received an email from them announcing it and confirmed that it's live for me in Wellington.

 

 

 

Smithy47
218 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2830027 10-Dec-2021 16:13
Send private message

2degrees on Enable in Christchurch is now 300/100. I got the E-Mail this afternoon and I have confirmed it.

 

Cheers

 

Smithy




billgates
4399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2830066 10-Dec-2021 17:40
Send private message

2degrees on Tuatahi fibre in Hamilton also upgraded to 300/100 today.  




