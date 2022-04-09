Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)High latency to Aussie Servers?
Zasheus

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#295599 9-Apr-2022 01:50
Is anyone else getting high latency to Aussie servers? Specifically gaming servers and discord. The 2degrees support didn't seem to understand the issue.

 1 | 2
prat33k
115 posts

Master Geek


  #2898855 9-Apr-2022 02:15
not with 2degrees here and unsure if they have merged their network with vocus yet or  not. 

 

 

 

For me on slingshot seems like normal. This is my mtr check to google.com in syd.

 

Linux
9014 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2898875 9-Apr-2022 07:09
Post a trace route!

MrGadget
115 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2898939 9-Apr-2022 10:58
prat33k:

not with 2degrees here and unsure if they have merged their network with vocus yet or  not. 


 



The sale isn’t finalised yet so absolutely nothing has happened. Still waiting on Overseas Investment Office sign off.



jonathan18
6097 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2898987 9-Apr-2022 11:14
Zasheus:

Is anyone else getting high latency to Aussie servers? Specifically gaming servers and discord. The 2degrees support didn't seem to understand the issue.



@Zasheus: my teenage son is in a total grump this morning because of this exact issue; he was trying to play Valorant on the Australian servers. We’re also with 2D. Did you end up getting anywhere with 2D?

jonathan18
6097 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2898995 9-Apr-2022 11:41
Trace route to the Vallorant server below; something sus with this?

 

Also, tried pinging a number of the Valorant servers; no response to Sydney, Singapore, Korea(?), EU. Others connect ok.

 

 


Tracing route to 43.229.65.1 over a maximum of 30 hops

 

  1     8 ms     4 ms     4 ms  fritz.box [192.168.1.1] 
  2     4 ms     5 ms     7 ms  108.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [xxx.xx.x.xxx] 
  3     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  4   112 ms   184 ms   199 ms  as23655.sydney.megaport.com [103.26.68.14] 
  5   197 ms   203 ms   193 ms  as6507.sydney.megaport.com [103.26.69.85] 
  6     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  7     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  8     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  9     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 10     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 11     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 12     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 13     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 14     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 15     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 16     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 17     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 18     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 19     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 20     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 21     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 22     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 23     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 24     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 25     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 26     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 27     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 28     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 29     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 30     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 

Trace complete.

toejam316
1127 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2899010 9-Apr-2022 12:18
If you don't have a static IP from 2degrees, try calling them up and explaining you're having a high latency fault to Australia, and you'd like to try a static IP to see if that resolves the issue. I suspect it might, I recall there was a CG-NAT space that had some weird issues like you're reporting.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

jonathan18
6097 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2899011 9-Apr-2022 12:20
toejam316:

 

If you don't have a static IP from 2degrees, try calling them up and explaining you're having a high latency fault to Australia, and you'd like to try a static IP to see if that resolves the issue. I suspect it might, I recall there was a CG-NAT space that had some weird issues like you're reporting.

 

 

In our case, as you'll see from the trace route info (see line below), we're already on a static IP (I've just starred the IP address out). But being totally ignorant of networking, I assume what I have posted does indicate an issue?

 

 2     4 ms     5 ms     7 ms  108.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [xxx.xx.x.xxx] 



irpegg
110 posts

Master Geek


  #2899036 9-Apr-2022 13:15
C:\Users\>PING au-syd-speedtest01.urlnetworks.net

 

Pinging au-syd-speedtest01.urlnetworks.net [45.76.118.27] with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 45.76.118.27: bytes=32 time=108ms TTL=55
Reply from 45.76.118.27: bytes=32 time=115ms TTL=55
Reply from 45.76.118.27: bytes=32 time=105ms TTL=55
Reply from 45.76.118.27: bytes=32 time=110ms TTL=55

 

Ping statistics for 45.76.118.27:
    Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 4, Lost = 0 (0% loss),
Approximate round trip times in milli-seconds:
    Minimum = 105ms, Maximum = 115ms, Average = 109ms

 

 

 

Definitely noticed it last night at 1am in CS:GO so just went to bed.  Tried again now and its still on going.

nzkc
1054 posts

Uber Geek


  #2899038 9-Apr-2022 13:22
To help people here, here are some mtr results from sites listed in the thread thus far...

 

Keys:  Help   Display mode   Restart statistics   Order of fields   quit
                                                                               Packets               Pings
 Host                                                                        Loss%   Snt   Last   Avg  Best  Wrst StDev
 1. router.*****.******.nz                                                    0.0%    38    0.3   0.3   0.2   0.5   0.0
 2. **.**.**.**.static.snap.net.nz                                            0.0%    38    4.6   6.8   3.6  24.8   4.9
 3. as23655.auckland.megaport.com                                             0.0%    38    4.0   3.8   2.5   6.8   0.8
 4. as4826.auckland.megaport.com                                              0.0%    37    4.0   4.0   2.8   5.3   0.5
 5. be101.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network                                    0.0%    37  104.0 104.2 103.2 105.7   0.6
 6. be100.bdr01.akl03.akl.nz.vocus.network                                    0.0%    37  104.3 104.7 103.3 105.6   0.5
 7. be204.cor01.syd11.nsw.vocus.network                                       0.0%    37  104.0 104.5 103.4 105.7   0.6
 8. be100.bdr01.syd03.nsw.vocus.network                                       0.0%    37  105.7 105.2 103.6 113.3   1.6
 9. static-73.7.255.49.in-addr.VOCUS.net.au                                   0.0%    37  104.0 108.6 103.1 147.9  10.7
10. 119.27.49.117                                                             0.0%    37  104.6 106.1 103.5 167.9  10.4
11. 119.27.49.112                                                             0.0%    37  104.2 104.7 103.1 109.3   1.0
12. (waiting for reply)
13. 10.74.1.198                                                               0.0%    37  105.6 106.8 104.2 122.8   4.3
14. 10.74.0.38                                                                0.0%    37  107.2 111.4 106.8 219.8  18.5
15. (waiting for reply)
16. 45.76.118.27.vultrusercontent.com                                         0.0%    37  104.7 104.6 103.4 106.0   0.6

 

and

 

Keys:  Help   Display mode   Restart statistics   Order of fields   quit
                                                                               Packets               Pings
 Host                                                                        Loss%   Snt   Last   Avg  Best  Wrst StDev
 1. router.*****.******.nz                                                    0.0%     5    0.3   0.3   0.2   0.4   0.1
 2. **.**.**.**.static.snap.net.nz                                            0.0%     5    4.3   6.2   4.3  12.1   3.3
 3. (waiting for reply)
 4. as23655.sydney.megaport.com                                               0.0%     5  179.3 180.4 179.3 181.6   0.9
 5. as6507.sydney.megaport.com                                                0.0%     5  181.3 180.7 179.8 181.4   0.7
 6. (waiting for reply)

 

 

 

I'm on 2d 1Gbps fibre. Taken from a wired connection.

 

Looks like the issue is in megaport.com.

Zasheus

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2899075 9-Apr-2022 15:43
toejam316:

 

If you don't have a static IP from 2degrees, try calling them up and explaining you're having a high latency fault to Australia, and you'd like to try a static IP to see if that resolves the issue. I suspect it might, I recall there was a CG-NAT space that had some weird issues like you're reporting.

 

 

 

 

Yep, my trace route is exactly the same. And yes I did notice it from playing Val haha. The 2degrees support wasn't aware of the issue and said it wasn't on their end, so there was nothing they could do.

Linux
9014 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2899082 9-Apr-2022 16:28
@pwner FYI

Linux
9014 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2899089 9-Apr-2022 16:33
Zasheus:

 

toejam316:

 

If you don't have a static IP from 2degrees, try calling them up and explaining you're having a high latency fault to Australia, and you'd like to try a static IP to see if that resolves the issue. I suspect it might, I recall there was a CG-NAT space that had some weird issues like you're reporting.

 

 

Yep, my trace route is exactly the same. And yes I did notice it from playing Val haha. The 2degrees support wasn't aware of the issue and said it wasn't on their end, so there was nothing they could do.

 

 

@Zasheus Sounds like you think 2degrees front line staff sit around watching for latency changes off to gaming servers

 

A step change in latency does not always mean a fault as such. Routes are not static

Zasheus

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2899091 9-Apr-2022 16:37
@Linux Oh, I did not mean in any way to diss the support staff, sorry if it sounded like it. I was just replying to a comment which asked if they could do anything about it.

irpegg
110 posts

Master Geek


  #2899160 9-Apr-2022 18:33
Seems to be back to normal now

Zasheus

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2899162 9-Apr-2022 18:37
Yep back to normal now :)

