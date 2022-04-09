Is anyone else getting high latency to Aussie servers? Specifically gaming servers and discord. The 2degrees support didn't seem to understand the issue.
not with 2degrees here and unsure if they have merged their network with vocus yet or not.
For me on slingshot seems like normal. This is my mtr check to google.com in syd.
Trace route to the Vallorant server below; something sus with this?
Also, tried pinging a number of the Valorant servers; no response to Sydney, Singapore, Korea(?), EU. Others connect ok.
Tracing route to 43.229.65.1 over a maximum of 30 hops
1 8 ms 4 ms 4 ms fritz.box [192.168.1.1]
2 4 ms 5 ms 7 ms 108.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [xxx.xx.x.xxx]
3 * * * Request timed out.
4 112 ms 184 ms 199 ms as23655.sydney.megaport.com [103.26.68.14]
5 197 ms 203 ms 193 ms as6507.sydney.megaport.com [103.26.69.85]
6 * * * Request timed out.
7 * * * Request timed out.
8 * * * Request timed out.
9 * * * Request timed out.
10 * * * Request timed out.
11 * * * Request timed out.
12 * * * Request timed out.
13 * * * Request timed out.
14 * * * Request timed out.
15 * * * Request timed out.
16 * * * Request timed out.
17 * * * Request timed out.
18 * * * Request timed out.
19 * * * Request timed out.
20 * * * Request timed out.
21 * * * Request timed out.
22 * * * Request timed out.
23 * * * Request timed out.
24 * * * Request timed out.
25 * * * Request timed out.
26 * * * Request timed out.
27 * * * Request timed out.
28 * * * Request timed out.
29 * * * Request timed out.
30 * * * Request timed out.
Trace complete.
If you don't have a static IP from 2degrees, try calling them up and explaining you're having a high latency fault to Australia, and you'd like to try a static IP to see if that resolves the issue. I suspect it might, I recall there was a CG-NAT space that had some weird issues like you're reporting.
In our case, as you'll see from the trace route info (see line below), we're already on a static IP (I've just starred the IP address out). But being totally ignorant of networking, I assume what I have posted does indicate an issue?
2 4 ms 5 ms 7 ms 108.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [xxx.xx.x.xxx]
C:\Users\>PING au-syd-speedtest01.urlnetworks.net
Pinging au-syd-speedtest01.urlnetworks.net [45.76.118.27] with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 45.76.118.27: bytes=32 time=108ms TTL=55
Reply from 45.76.118.27: bytes=32 time=115ms TTL=55
Reply from 45.76.118.27: bytes=32 time=105ms TTL=55
Reply from 45.76.118.27: bytes=32 time=110ms TTL=55
Ping statistics for 45.76.118.27:
Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 4, Lost = 0 (0% loss),
Approximate round trip times in milli-seconds:
Minimum = 105ms, Maximum = 115ms, Average = 109ms
Definitely noticed it last night at 1am in CS:GO so just went to bed. Tried again now and its still on going.
To help people here, here are some mtr results from sites listed in the thread thus far...
Keys: Help Display mode Restart statistics Order of fields quit
Packets Pings
Host Loss% Snt Last Avg Best Wrst StDev
1. router.*****.******.nz 0.0% 38 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.5 0.0
2. **.**.**.**.static.snap.net.nz 0.0% 38 4.6 6.8 3.6 24.8 4.9
3. as23655.auckland.megaport.com 0.0% 38 4.0 3.8 2.5 6.8 0.8
4. as4826.auckland.megaport.com 0.0% 37 4.0 4.0 2.8 5.3 0.5
5. be101.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network 0.0% 37 104.0 104.2 103.2 105.7 0.6
6. be100.bdr01.akl03.akl.nz.vocus.network 0.0% 37 104.3 104.7 103.3 105.6 0.5
7. be204.cor01.syd11.nsw.vocus.network 0.0% 37 104.0 104.5 103.4 105.7 0.6
8. be100.bdr01.syd03.nsw.vocus.network 0.0% 37 105.7 105.2 103.6 113.3 1.6
9. static-73.7.255.49.in-addr.VOCUS.net.au 0.0% 37 104.0 108.6 103.1 147.9 10.7
10. 119.27.49.117 0.0% 37 104.6 106.1 103.5 167.9 10.4
11. 119.27.49.112 0.0% 37 104.2 104.7 103.1 109.3 1.0
12. (waiting for reply)
13. 10.74.1.198 0.0% 37 105.6 106.8 104.2 122.8 4.3
14. 10.74.0.38 0.0% 37 107.2 111.4 106.8 219.8 18.5
15. (waiting for reply)
16. 45.76.118.27.vultrusercontent.com 0.0% 37 104.7 104.6 103.4 106.0 0.6
and
Keys: Help Display mode Restart statistics Order of fields quit
Packets Pings
Host Loss% Snt Last Avg Best Wrst StDev
1. router.*****.******.nz 0.0% 5 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.4 0.1
2. **.**.**.**.static.snap.net.nz 0.0% 5 4.3 6.2 4.3 12.1 3.3
3. (waiting for reply)
4. as23655.sydney.megaport.com 0.0% 5 179.3 180.4 179.3 181.6 0.9
5. as6507.sydney.megaport.com 0.0% 5 181.3 180.7 179.8 181.4 0.7
6. (waiting for reply)
I'm on 2d 1Gbps fibre. Taken from a wired connection.
Looks like the issue is in megaport.com.
Yep, my trace route is exactly the same. And yes I did notice it from playing Val haha. The 2degrees support wasn't aware of the issue and said it wasn't on their end, so there was nothing they could do.
Yep, my trace route is exactly the same. And yes I did notice it from playing Val haha. The 2degrees support wasn't aware of the issue and said it wasn't on their end, so there was nothing they could do.
@Zasheus Sounds like you think 2degrees front line staff sit around watching for latency changes off to gaming servers
A step change in latency does not always mean a fault as such. Routes are not static