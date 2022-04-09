Trace route to the Vallorant server below; something sus with this?

Also, tried pinging a number of the Valorant servers; no response to Sydney, Singapore, Korea(?), EU. Others connect ok.



Tracing route to 43.229.65.1 over a maximum of 30 hops

1 8 ms 4 ms 4 ms fritz.box [192.168.1.1]

2 4 ms 5 ms 7 ms 108.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [xxx.xx.x.xxx]

3 * * * Request timed out.

4 112 ms 184 ms 199 ms as23655.sydney.megaport.com [103.26.68.14]

5 197 ms 203 ms 193 ms as6507.sydney.megaport.com [103.26.69.85]

6 * * * Request timed out.

7 * * * Request timed out.

8 * * * Request timed out.

9 * * * Request timed out.

10 * * * Request timed out.

11 * * * Request timed out.

12 * * * Request timed out.

13 * * * Request timed out.

14 * * * Request timed out.

15 * * * Request timed out.

16 * * * Request timed out.

17 * * * Request timed out.

18 * * * Request timed out.

19 * * * Request timed out.

20 * * * Request timed out.

21 * * * Request timed out.

22 * * * Request timed out.

23 * * * Request timed out.

24 * * * Request timed out.

25 * * * Request timed out.

26 * * * Request timed out.

27 * * * Request timed out.

28 * * * Request timed out.

29 * * * Request timed out.

30 * * * Request timed out.

Trace complete.