Depends on what the application is. A SaaS product I use is option 2 & 3.

The whole point of multi-tenant is that one system supports multiple users. Imagine a building with separate floors/offices for each tenant. You might share the elevators and toilets but tenant A cant get onto your floor or into your office (well they shouldnt be allowed to).

Same approach should go for multi-tenant web apps. Data leakage can be a huge issue especially when you are talking financial or personal data.

I would be very surprised/shocked if Xero used something like option 1. The risk is too great. Option 3 isnt always a scalable option unles sthe database is on demand. So option 2 is likley the most common way to silo data.