Hi,

Hopefully this is a correct forum area to post in, please let me know if I should move it somewhere else.

I received two emails today from what appears to be an attempt to create a Realme account.

The email headers and message body (base64 encoded) are legit and I confirmed this by trying to register for a realme account (new random email) - I got the confirmation message with the same email headers and message body.



> Received: from smtpi.msn.com (singmehub09.msn.com [207.46.50.230])

Message body only contains some html tables and a few img src that go to microsoft.com (hostname appears to be their cdn part).



A note on the email address. I own my domain and I generate distinct email addresses each time I need to subscribe somewhere. And by that I don't mean dot gmail or plus signs, I mean a real address along the lines of: randomstring@mydomain.co.nz



I don't reuse email addresses and write down in my password safe each time where I used that specific email address to be able to track it down.

The randomstring is truly a random string that cannot be matched accidentally.



This one was used exclusively at AA (and subsequently SmartFuel registration). I double checked this and it's not showing up anywhere else. Last email that this address received was in August 'Upcoming changes to the AA Smartfuel Privacy Policy'. This specific email was sent via m1.ubiquity.co.nz so AA would definitely subcontract their mailing list so anyone downstream could've been breached/leaked email addresses.

This is not something new and I've seen it happening multiple times in the past with lots of websites that get hacked or simply leak email addresses and I normally completely ignore this - but someone attempting to use it to register for Realme is quite worrying.



I went to realme.govt.nz, clicked 'forgot username', entered this email address and thankfully it shows up as:

> Sorry, the email or text mobile number you have entered is not associated with a username.



So it looks like it was just an attempt to create the account using the email address but couldn't go further as the verification code was mandatory.

I was thinking of trying to contact Realme but at this stage is nothing more than just a random (brute force attempt) to create an account.



Nothing really I can do but I was wondering if anyone noticed anything unusual/suspicious recently relating to Realme or similar attempts in case it's a wider issue?

I already have a realme account and checked login activity, all are mine so no issues there (of course I used a different email address for my realme account which is completely separate)



Thank you.