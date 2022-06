Hi.

We have a customer wanting to switch from OneNet to Office 365. Because we don't have access to the back end, I was curious how others had done migrations of this nature?

IMAP seems to be an option but it seems to have some fairly unpleasant limitations like max 35MB file sizes etc.

We can just export the PST and Import into Office 365, but that's fairly crude to say the least and with such varying upload speeds, it's not ideal.

Cheers for any information.