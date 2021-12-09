Apologies if in wrong place, didnt see a careers or education section.
Maybe somebody has been down this path of life changes and wanting to resume employment?
Due to a number of reasons, I havnt been employed by others for a very long time (7 years or so). Been focusing on other things in life along with recovering my own health issues (which have come a long way recently). Mostly I have been helping my partner with her work (Science), travelled prior to covid and have seen both parents pass away.
Im finishing off a new degree but can probably start looking for work again soon.
I am a bit nervous/worried, returning to IT, things have changed. In saying that Im an analyst by nature and project manager (software but originally a network analyst, 56k, adsl, cisco etc) mostly and have kept my finger on the industry's pulse. Ideally Id like to do something more strategic like Ent Architecture, but no rush. I still have some certs, Prince 2, but some lapsed, TOGAF. I also like the sound of Product Management, clearly would need to take baby steps in either direction.
I see a number of Marine software firms around, which I would be passionate about joining. I think to be happy in employment you need to believe in who you are working for and what you are doing. Otherwise it becomes mind numbing and meaningless.
But Im not sure how to explain my sabbatical/time away and Im wondering if Resume folk are my best start and if they are worth the money?
Im thinking given such a large break in IT employment, it best to focus my resume functionally rather than chronologically ?