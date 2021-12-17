Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Groupware Solution for Charitable Organisation
#292978 17-Dec-2021 14:25
Not exactly a Social Network, but I didn't want to just dump it in the Off Topic forum.

 

Looking for a "groupware" type solution for a NZ charitable organisation that exists to provide support to 200ish members with a specific health issue. They have a national committee/regional rep grouping of about 18 who are looking for a better way of keeping in touch and internal management than just everyone's individual email etc. The organisation does have its own domain name already, with a static info only web site and email forwarders set up for specific roles, forwarding to personal email accounts.

 

I've been looking at both the Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 offerings for charities and wonder if anyone has any experience with either of these, or indeed something else, in use for a charitable organisation.

  #2834972 17-Dec-2021 15:02
I'd go Office 365, MS has a charitable offering that is hard to beat value-wise.

 

Don't forget to enable (and require with no exceptions) MFA and Security Defaults (Policies).

