Not exactly a Social Network, but I didn't want to just dump it in the Off Topic forum.

Looking for a "groupware" type solution for a NZ charitable organisation that exists to provide support to 200ish members with a specific health issue. They have a national committee/regional rep grouping of about 18 who are looking for a better way of keeping in touch and internal management than just everyone's individual email etc. The organisation does have its own domain name already, with a static info only web site and email forwarders set up for specific roles, forwarding to personal email accounts.

I've been looking at both the Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 offerings for charities and wonder if anyone has any experience with either of these, or indeed something else, in use for a charitable organisation.