I was browsing hard drives and I saw something odd on the descriptions of Iron Wolf and Iron Wolf Pro drives.

For both ranges of drives, Seagate promotes the provision of "IronWolf Health Management".

On the non-Pro drives, they mention:

"NAS vendors may vary in compatibility with IronWolf Health Management."

Iron Wolf Pro drives come with no such caution.

Reading between the lines, they may be beginning to include something that is detrimental to the use of Iron Wolf drives in a NAS. Perhaps as detrimental as we know that SMR is.