ForumsIT Pro and developersAre Seagate at it again?
#293069 26-Dec-2021 13:42
I was browsing hard drives and I saw something odd on the descriptions of Iron Wolf and Iron Wolf Pro drives.

 

For both ranges of drives, Seagate promotes the provision of "IronWolf Health Management".

 

On the non-Pro drives, they mention:

 

"NAS vendors may vary in compatibility with IronWolf Health Management."

 

Iron Wolf Pro drives come with no such caution.

 

Reading between the lines, they may be beginning to include something that is detrimental to the use of Iron Wolf drives in a NAS.  Perhaps as detrimental as we know that SMR is.

 

 

  #2838583 26-Dec-2021 14:08
Would certainly hope not...




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

  #2838742 26-Dec-2021 20:47
I wouldn't worry, it looks like it's just more health checks in addition to S.M.A.R.T.. The varying compatibility with NAS vendors is because they need to update them to support it, this would apply to both the Ironwolf and Ironwolf Pro drives. If your NAS isn't updated to support it, it would just use SMART only instead.

 

https://www.seagate.com/au/en/internal-hard-drives/hdd/ironwolf/health/

