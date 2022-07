You're right when you say work/life balance is lacking at the Big Four.

If I was going to one of them (and I have worked with all four in a few different capacities, but never FOR them) I'd want a hefty pay increase, if I was happy where I am.

Yes - you'll be exposed to a wider range of clients/situations/experiences, but at what cost?

Many people thrive in their environments, while more burn out.

Worth thinking about.