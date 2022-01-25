HarmLessSolutions:

Hi all,

Our website has spent the last 24 hours or so being bombarded with attempts to gain access to our admin area. We migrated it over to MyHost about a month back from a local webhosting service that was being discontinued. We have been impressed with MyHost's efforts over the past day in restricting access in an attempt to protect our website's integrity.

The advice we are receiving is to enlist the services of Cloudflare to act as a proxy server in order to take advantage of their superior levels of security regarding DDoS attack. Our web developer is suggesting Cloudflare's free plan as sufficient to protect us from the current situation.

I have also had ongoing email contact from Cloudflare over the course of today trying to ascertain their NZ GST status which they are being very evasive about. I realise the free plan will attract no GST but if we need to upgrade through their service levels I would prefer to know what I'm letting myself in for and their attitude in answering queries regarding NZ GST doesn't exactly fill me with confidence.

What experience/feedback do others have with using Cloudflare? Good, bad or indifferent.