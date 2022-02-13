Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersShipping times (or delays) with Lenovo
zaptor

738 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293791 13-Feb-2022 19:04
Send private message

Greetings.

 

Does anyone have any relatively recent experience with the procurement of custom build workstations from Lenovo?

 

Was looking at one of the ThinkStations (currently on special), but, noticed the "Ships in more than 8 weeks" print below the pricing.

 

However, there appear to be quite a few complaints with Lenovo shipping, so just thought I'd check if anyone has any recent experience.

 

 

 

Looked at Dell (Precision units), but, the pricing blows out if one customizes beyond the standard build.

 

TIA.

Create new topic
heavenlywild
4233 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2867844 13-Feb-2022 19:25
Send private message

I know this isn't recent but 11 months ago I ordered the latest X1 Carbon. It also mentioned 8 weeks for shipping but it ended up being in my hands within 2 weeks.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
plas
402 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2867955 14-Feb-2022 07:41
Send private message

Currently experiencing several month delays on our custom builds from Lenovo.

openmedia
2787 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2867967 14-Feb-2022 08:53
Send private message

plas:

 

Currently experiencing several month delays on our custom builds from Lenovo.

 

 

First order for replacement laptop in May - after a couple of months notified model has been replaced.

 

New order in July - due for delivery (fingers crossed) this month.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 