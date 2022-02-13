Greetings.

Does anyone have any relatively recent experience with the procurement of custom build workstations from Lenovo?

Was looking at one of the ThinkStations (currently on special), but, noticed the "Ships in more than 8 weeks" print below the pricing.

However, there appear to be quite a few complaints with Lenovo shipping, so just thought I'd check if anyone has any recent experience.

Looked at Dell (Precision units), but, the pricing blows out if one customizes beyond the standard build.

TIA.