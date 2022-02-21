Hello!

I am looking for a provider (a person or a small company), who can provide web and/or dev support for a website, and associated applications. I've had the site & app developed offshore over the last 18 months, and it is Live and in Test mode currently while final elements are added/resolved.

The site is coded in WordPress, and the back end applications are coded using GoLang. It all sits within the AWS environment (EC2, ECS, DynamoDB, Lambda, etc...).

The site provides a solution within the Fintech space for traders on the NZX.

The site offers traders real-time stock alerts, data analysis, and an API - against the NZX... The site goes live shortly (all going to plan)... and is currently whitelisted to a small group of test users at this time.

The Wordpress functionality is intended to be transitioned to React JS (SPA), and Future exchanges are planned to be added, starting with ASX, over the medium term (12-18 months)...

I am looking to establish & build a relationship with someone locally, and consequently I am keen to find a suitable provider (person or company) - that "fits the bill".

If anyone here that is interested - let's have a chat, and maybe we can grab a coffee?