Business automation, powerBI, email flow (automated email rules), APIs
Rabbitcat

#295199 11-Mar-2022 16:12
Hi there,

 

Not sure if this is the right space for this or not, scanning through the forum types, seemed this was most appropriate. 

 

Basically we're wanting to automate some of the things we do at work (11 person architectural design company).

 

We're using a project management/practice platform (accelo), and wanting to hook this up to PowerBI (or similar) to get some reports/dashboards operation. Possibly connecting into xero as well.

 

Then self populate some specific fields in excel spreadsheets from accelo data

 

Then set up email rules that forward emails to the correct designer, when there is certain data in an email. Basically saving the time to have to look at who's doing the project, then forwarding the email.  

 

There's probably other automation stuff that would come up, once we knew 'what it can do'.

 

Our local IT support company has basically said stay away from Zapier, because they have other clients who say it's always broken.  

 

The questions are

 

What is this sort of service we're looking for called?

 

And who are some of the companies that could help with part or all of it?

 

Any help much appreciated!

ANglEAUT
  #2885159 11-Mar-2022 19:05
Business automation / process automation / workflow automation software is what you are looking for.

 

Considering you know about Zapier, you can start here: https://alternativeto.net/software/zapier/

 

Thebelow is based on my limited understanding & reading & not actual usage of the tools.

 

Microsoft is the developer of PowerBI, PowerAutomate & Flow

 

  • PowerBI is for data / record storage, reporting & analysis
  • PowerAutomate allows you to string to gether certain actions in software to perform repeatable tasks on a schedule or based on a trigger
  • Flow (from my understanding) is supposed to be the no code / low code version of PowerAutomate; i.e. more drag & drop

These three items are part of Office 365. If your email is not hosted with them, then it would be a shift of email before you get the benefits of these tools.

 

 

 

 




Rabbitcat

  #2885185 11-Mar-2022 20:28
Thanks for the quick reply.  

 

Powerautomate suite does seem like a start.  

 

It's one of those really exciting sounding things, where I can think of massive amount of potential, and so tempted to just DIY it, but also remembering to stay in my lane, and stick with the things I do well - not hack around trying to get stuff to work...and posting on forums to hopefully get others to help me!  

insane
  #2885467 12-Mar-2022 21:09
Can flick me a PM, I have a former work colleague who does this kind of stuff as his side hussle and would be keen.



thewabbit
  #2885491 13-Mar-2022 08:35
(disclaimer, certified developer/user of this software) Another option to consider is FME. Whilst its primary focus does revolve around spatial data, we have had numerous successes developing workflows to integrate PowerBi, WFM/Xero, HubSpot, Dev Ops, Jira, iTwoCx, IMAP/SMTP. Basically anything with an accessible API. Whilst it might have a steeper development curve to some other products, it is highly flexible and customisible to specific applications.

 

 

 

One of the keywords that can be used to describe what you're looking for is ETL (Extract Transform Load)

ANglEAUT
  #2885525 13-Mar-2022 11:33
@thewabbit: ... Another option to consider is FME. ...

 

You'll want to fix your link to point to www.safe.com

 

 




imd6662
  #2895569 2-Apr-2022 09:23
I'd recommend pipedream.com

(Though ive also used zapier for five years without problem)

