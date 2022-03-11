Hi there,

Not sure if this is the right space for this or not, scanning through the forum types, seemed this was most appropriate.

Basically we're wanting to automate some of the things we do at work (11 person architectural design company).

We're using a project management/practice platform (accelo), and wanting to hook this up to PowerBI (or similar) to get some reports/dashboards operation. Possibly connecting into xero as well.

Then self populate some specific fields in excel spreadsheets from accelo data

Then set up email rules that forward emails to the correct designer, when there is certain data in an email. Basically saving the time to have to look at who's doing the project, then forwarding the email.

There's probably other automation stuff that would come up, once we knew 'what it can do'.

Our local IT support company has basically said stay away from Zapier, because they have other clients who say it's always broken.

The questions are

What is this sort of service we're looking for called?

And who are some of the companies that could help with part or all of it?

Any help much appreciated!