We have a potential client who is using salesforce and wants to integrate with our REST API.

"We are worried that it might need a bit of development work to put an API integration in place and our Salesforce contact is being a bit elusive."

Basically they receive a registration/submission on their website, which is linked into Salesforce now (I don't know how). When this happens they want to make an API call to create a Contact record in our system as well. Would also need to keep a local copy of Contacts to avoid duplication.

We haven't done anything with salesforce in the past. Can anyone shed any light on "how hard" this is going to be for them please?