Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersSalesforce and API calls
Delphinus

593 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295439 29-Mar-2022 15:05
Send private message

We have a potential client who is using salesforce and wants to integrate with our REST API.

 

"We are worried that it might need a bit of development work to put an API integration in place and our Salesforce contact is being a bit elusive."

 

Basically they receive a registration/submission on their website, which is linked into Salesforce now (I don't know how). When this happens they want to make an API call to create a Contact record in our system as well. Would also need to keep a local copy of Contacts to avoid duplication.

 

We haven't done anything with salesforce in the past. Can anyone shed any light on "how hard" this is going to be for them please?

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
BarTender
3409 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2893567 29-Mar-2022 15:21
Send private message

I would recommend talking with an organisation who has experience talking with the salesforce API and knows about their license limits.
To say you can get into a whole world of pain is an understatement.




and


tchart
2116 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2893568 29-Mar-2022 15:25
Send private message

Not a Salesforce expert here but I was working with a dev who was tasked with doing some integration work with Salesforce. It was difficult was my understanding and we pivoted away from that.

 

However you didnt really specify what you are wanting to do. If you arent doing front end integration why not use something like Integromat to do webhook based integration? Probably easier since you dont need to do anything on the client as its event driven. Workflow based integration is ideal for those things, for example, when a user creates a new ABC that it emails XYZ and adds a record to DEF system.

 

If you are wanting to do front end integration then that would be more difficult.

 

 

tchart
2116 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2893569 29-Mar-2022 15:27
Send private message

Having reread your post I would look at Integromat or Zapier etc



Delphinus

593 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2893579 29-Mar-2022 15:53
Send private message

Yeah I think that's a much simpler solution. Thanks all!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 