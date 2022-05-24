Hi

365 Business , enabling 2fa on user logins



Ive come across 2 PC's , where after 2fa is enables, there is no 2fa prompt in outlook .

outlook just keeps working regardless, never prompted for 2fa verification

ph email & webmail both required the prompt, for those 2 users.



All the other user a/cs had the outlook 2fa prompt popup , so far (all separate PCs).

Its just these 2 , so far (Im sure there will be others)

I even forced a logout via the 365 user admin page "Sign this user out of all ‎Office 365‎ sessions" .

That made no differnece

Closed Outlook, restart PC, made sure no linked emails in Win10 Settings , MS Mail wasnt used .

Still no 2fa prompt in Outlook

I tried "enforce" in 365 multi-factor authentication admin page .

Outlook 2013 & 2016, both had the 2fa reg fix applied.

None of the other Outook 2013's had this issue

Is this just 365 being a bit slack with 2fa ?

Its not a deal breaker , as webmail & ph both required the 2fa . Im just wondering why .