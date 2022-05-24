Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
365 2fa & Outlook : no 2fa prompt
#296132 24-May-2022 14:30
Hi
365 Business , enabling 2fa on user logins

Ive come across 2 PC's , where after 2fa is enables, there is no 2fa prompt in outlook .
outlook just keeps working regardless, never prompted for 2fa verification
ph email & webmail both required the prompt, for those 2 users.

All the other user a/cs had the outlook 2fa prompt popup , so far (all separate PCs).
Its just these 2 , so far (Im sure there will be others)

 

I even forced a logout via the 365 user admin page "Sign this user out of all ‎Office 365‎ sessions" .
That made no differnece
Closed Outlook, restart PC, made sure no linked emails in Win10 Settings , MS Mail wasnt used .
Still no 2fa prompt in Outlook

 

I tried "enforce" in 365 multi-factor authentication admin page .

 

Outlook 2013 & 2016, both had the 2fa reg fix applied.
None of the other Outook 2013's had this issue

 

Is this just 365 being a bit slack with 2fa ?
Its not a deal breaker , as webmail & ph both required the 2fa . Im just wondering why .

 

 

Oblivian
  #2918006 24-May-2022 15:04
Are we talking in a corp environment?

 

Session key length. It'll remember devices for x days specified unless you override. Outlook Web default is 6hrs.

 

But normally the box once you enter token will have a tick under it for 'remember me for...' with your current specified.

  #2918011 24-May-2022 15:13
Oblivian:

 

Are we talking in a corp environment?

 

Session key length. It'll remember devices for x days specified unless you override.

 



Its a business with staff in several locations .

 

these 2 Outlooks were NEVER prompted for 2fa. Never had to enter a txted code .
Just those 2 Outlooks ,
webmail & ph email email did get the 2fa prompts .

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2918012 24-May-2022 15:14
Are the machines AzureAD joined, so the PC itself is already trusted?




  #2918021 24-May-2022 15:53
I had something similar. IIRC has something to do with 'modern' authentication. Enable or disable modern authentication for Outlook in Exchange Online | Microsoft Docs




Dynamic:

 

Are the machines AzureAD joined, so the PC itself is already trusted?

 

 

these machines arnt Azure AD joined, just checked .

 

Just had a 3rd with the same thing.
And this users phone email didnt prompt for 2fa (perhaps they didnt actually close the ph email app) . thats the first phone that didnt prompt

 

All these 365 user accounts are pre-existing . Im just setting up 2fa .

 

Ive found this suggestion ....
"In many situations, this issue can also be resolved by clearing ADAL credentials from the Windows Credential Manager, as described below. Please note: If clearing the credential manager cache does not result in a web browser popup when logging into a Modern Authentication capable version of Outlook, deleting and re-creating the mail profile may be necessary."

 

Im pretty sure there was no ADAL in credential manger, but did see Outlook saved credentials
Im guessing removing the Outlook credential would force login/pass/2fa .
But thats not the point. There should have been a 2fa prompt, especially after a 365 force 'logout of all 365 sessions '

 

Its not a big issue here, as 2fa was to protect against NEW login attempts .

 

 

I suspect Outlook is using legacy Auth, try creating a new outlook profile.

fearandloathing: I suspect Outlook is using legacy Auth, try creating a new outlook profile.

 

I think youre right .

 

So far, its only older versions of outlook, that required a registry patch to even work with 365 2fa
ie outlook  2013, 2016  (some not all )

 

Looking at the Legacy Auth report in 365 Azure AD, I can see 1 of those Outlooks still using legacy Auth
The other 2 Outlooks with the issue arnt showing in Azure legacy Auth report

 

So Im going to assume its just a bug with Outlook 2013 & 2016 , and not worry about it .
It it becomes a real issue then those users will be upgraded to Outlook 365

 

Cheers

 

It may become an issue if/when 365 disables legacy auth

