Hi
365 Business , enabling 2fa on user logins
Ive come across 2 PC's , where after 2fa is enables, there is no 2fa prompt in outlook .
outlook just keeps working regardless, never prompted for 2fa verification
ph email & webmail both required the prompt, for those 2 users.
All the other user a/cs had the outlook 2fa prompt popup , so far (all separate PCs).
Its just these 2 , so far (Im sure there will be others)
I even forced a logout via the 365 user admin page "Sign this user out of all Office 365 sessions" .
That made no differnece
Closed Outlook, restart PC, made sure no linked emails in Win10 Settings , MS Mail wasnt used .
Still no 2fa prompt in Outlook
I tried "enforce" in 365 multi-factor authentication admin page .
Outlook 2013 & 2016, both had the 2fa reg fix applied.
None of the other Outook 2013's had this issue
Is this just 365 being a bit slack with 2fa ?
Its not a deal breaker , as webmail & ph both required the 2fa . Im just wondering why .