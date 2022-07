Morning,

We have a couple of test pages on our site which aren't shown in the navigation and don't appear in the site map. They're not linked from anywhere and you need to know the direct URLs to get to them.

Despite that, they've somehow ended up in the Google search index. Does anyone know whether there's a way to find out how Google got its mitts on the pages? If they're not linked from anywhere then how in the world does Google know they exist?