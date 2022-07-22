Hey everyone - for a on prem company - what third party recommendations does anyone have for two factor for microsoft remote desktop gateway?
Thanks
Duo
Yup, Duo.
“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams
Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management. A great Kiwi company.
If you're licenced for it (AAD P1 / P2 / M365 Business Premium / E3 / E5) then Azure AD Application Proxy is hard to go past as it's already paid for.
This way your users do not need an extra MFA app to worry about (They'd already be using AzureAD MFA for their O365 right?... )
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/active-directory/app-proxy/application-proxy-integrate-with-remote-desktop-services
Signing up for Contact Energy? Use my referral and we both get $100 credit.
networkn:
Duo
Yep Duo is easy and works well - thanks