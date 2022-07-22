Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
microsoft remote desktop gateway two factor authentication recommendations?
r0bbie

216 posts

Master Geek


#298859 22-Jul-2022 09:07
Hey everyone - for a on prem company - what third party recommendations does anyone have for two factor for microsoft remote desktop gateway?

 

Thanks

networkn
27533 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2945153 22-Jul-2022 09:47
Duo

Dynamic
3389 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2945155 22-Jul-2022 09:53
Yup, Duo.




fearandloathing
354 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2945157 22-Jul-2022 09:54
Azure ad application proxy
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/active-directory/app-proxy/application-proxy



Andib
1236 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2945200 22-Jul-2022 11:51
If you're licenced for it (AAD P1 / P2 / M365 Business Premium / E3 / E5) then Azure AD Application Proxy is hard to go past as it's already paid for.
This way your users do not need an extra MFA app to worry about (They'd already be using AzureAD MFA for their O365 right?...  )

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/active-directory/app-proxy/application-proxy-integrate-with-remote-desktop-services




r0bbie

216 posts

Master Geek


  #2945272 22-Jul-2022 14:35
Duo

 

Duo

 

 

 

 

Yep Duo is easy and works well - thanks

