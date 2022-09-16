Has anyone else been caught up in this?

We had several hundred domain names with WebDrive (then OpenHost, then Dreamscape) that we moved to another provider 2 years ago due to declining levels of service. We had intended to move all the email accounts but after trying a few, it turned out to be too big a job and it was going to cost too much time and money.

We've been waiting for them to start charging us for email services ever since the takeover and had been assured that there would be plenty of warning. Nothing seemed to be happening, then on Tuesday, we got an email saying that the remaining (nearly 300) mailboxes we have with them will be migrated to a new reseller system in 7 days and we were going to start getting charged for them as well as any email redirects.

We've had...

No information on pricing.

No IP address for the new mail server.

No access to the new reseller system until after migration.

They're forcing us to change SMTP settings for every individual mailbox rather than continuing to use webhost.co.nz "because the server is shutting down".

The frontline staff have little idea what is going on and can't answer basic questions. We're absolutely over a barrel.