Christchurch - Looking for someone to help an end user
#301960 19-Oct-2022 09:32
We have a client who has a staff member in Christchurch. The computer was setup by an unknown entity and the current user doesn't have local admin rights, and no-one has record of the password for what looks to be a local admin account potentially. 

 

The end user isn't really wanting to go through troubleshooting steps, so I am wanting someone who can plus in a USB Drive and boot in a manner that allows a new local admin account to be created and password provided to us. 

 

Would ideally be in the next couple of days. 

 

 

  #2984487 19-Oct-2022 09:46
Can't you just talk the user through reseting the password using Hiren's boot CD?

 

From memory, it's a case of putting like three keys and typing in a password.




  #2984489 19-Oct-2022 09:49
mentalinc:

 

Can't you just talk the user through reseting the password using Hiren's boot CD?

 

From memory, it's a case of putting like three keys and typing in a password.

 

 

He won't have a bar of it. He is just unwilling. 

 

Wants someone to do it for him.

