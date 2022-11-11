Anyone else using Woocommerce (on Wordpress) seen this ?

I've just updated a site and lost the ability to ship products. It just says "no shipping options exist for this address"

All the regions have been removed from all the shipping zones and rules.

It looks like they have changed the regions to three letter codes rather than the previous two letters and now no-one can purchase anything from the site.

[e] I should add it was a relatively easy fix in this case, but I can't be the only one to have this issue.