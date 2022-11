Thanks for all the responses.I went with iCloud+ for $1.69/monthIt had 3 addresses maximumPlus it had a catch-all address, accepting messages addressed to the domain that don’t match an existing email address. Though this will have the primary icloud address when replying (not "some.name@ fubar .com")It seems to play nice with GoDaddy.com domain registration. It handled added the MX record and verifying the account automatically (after sign-in)The only bug, which apparently has been happening for 10 years, is step 5 below1) use something like Godaddy.com to registered a domain, like "fubar.com"2) on an device like iphone, Settings ...Apple ID ...icloud3) icloud4) upgrade to iCloud+ for $1.695): Settings ... AppleID ...6) sign in7) Settings ...Apple ID ...icloud Mail8) Custom Email domain9) Add the custom email domain10) make sure the alias name matches the email address: "John Smith" for "john.smith@ fubar .com"