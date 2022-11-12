Hey guys, I've got a domain with Metaname and am not super well versed with DNS and related technologies. I've managed to set up a Cloudflare tunnel as I've moved my server to a location where I do not have access to ports 80 and 443 for my reverse proxy (Nginx Proxy Manager docker container on unRAID). To do this I've had to move my DNS to Cloudflare, which means I need to use a DNS challenge for the reverse proxy. I'm trying to create a wildcard certificate but to do so it seems I need DNSSEC. The trouble I'm having is that Metaname's instructions require dnssec-tools, which haven't been updated since 2018 and I cannot get them to compile in WSL Ubuntu or Debian. Is there any way I can get some help with this, or is my best bet to create a Ubuntu 14.04 VM as dnssec-tools is available in the repository in 14.04?
Cheers in advance for any help!
Sean