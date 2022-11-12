Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Help with Metaname and Cloudflare DNSSEC
#302278 12-Nov-2022 09:07
Hey guys, I've got a domain with Metaname and am not super well versed with DNS and related technologies. I've managed to set up a Cloudflare tunnel as I've moved my server to a location where I do not have access to ports 80 and 443 for my reverse proxy (Nginx Proxy Manager docker container on unRAID). To do this I've had to move my DNS to Cloudflare, which means I need to use a DNS challenge for the reverse proxy. I'm trying to create a wildcard certificate but to do so it seems  I need DNSSEC. The trouble I'm having is that Metaname's instructions require dnssec-tools, which haven't been updated since 2018 and I cannot get them to compile in WSL Ubuntu or Debian. Is there any way I can get some help with this, or is my best bet to create a Ubuntu 14.04 VM as dnssec-tools is available in the repository in 14.04?

Sean

  #2995040 12-Nov-2022 09:33
Sorry, I didn't understand. I use DNSSEC with Metaname and Cloudflare. I only had to change the NS to the Cloudflare ones and then add the DS records that Cloudflare showed to me when I enabled DNSSEC. No need for external tools or anything else.

 

The example below is for one of the domains (not Geekzone, as we use a custom NS):

 




  #2995045 12-Nov-2022 09:47
freitasm:

 

The example below is for one of the domains (not Geekzone, as we use a custom NS):

 

 

Thank you so much Mauricio! A simple case of not understanding DNSSEC and not seeing the DS records section. You have saved me a huge headache and reminded me to read everything before I try to make changes!

 

 

 

EDIT: I don't have a "DS records" section, that's why I couldn't see it. Looks like I'm back to square one.

 

 

 

  #2995057 12-Nov-2022 10:07
Does the option appear after you change the NS?




  #2995060 12-Nov-2022 10:26
freitasm: Does the option appear after you change the NS?

 

Unfortunately no, it does not. That was my first thought too. I will change it back to Metaname's NS and give it time to propagate and see if it comes up then. I have also sent them a contact email regarding this but I don't expect to hear from them until Monday.

  #2995061 12-Nov-2022 10:30
I have noticed that it looks like I might be able to update the DS records with the API though, so that could be an option

  #2995063 12-Nov-2022 10:43
You need to enable this in your account settings, should hopefully work fine once done:

 

  #2995064 12-Nov-2022 10:55
Found an option to turn DNSSEC on in the account settings. Feel even more silly now! Thanks for your help Mauricio :)

 

 

I will reply and ask the topic to be locked if it works!



  #2995065 12-Nov-2022 10:56
evilonenz:

 

You need to enable this in your account settings, should hopefully work fine once done:

 

 

Thanks! I didn't see this until after I'd found it myself haha

