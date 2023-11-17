We have users with various NZ ISPs reporting issues accessing USA based services and random sites.
Downdetector.com shows some availability problems with major services.
prat33k:
Seems to be limited from 2deg so far?
My 2d service dropped entirely for ~15min but it fine now
Does seem to be Vocus/2d specific from what I can see here
May not be related, but we lost our 2Talk trunk at 2:38pm and it came back at 2:52pm. It's normally very stable from our Voyager connection.
I still have issues with many of the international websites on my 2degrees UFB.
Dynamic:
2talk is owned by Vocus
pknz: Anyone seeing similar issues again today? (2D/Vocus)
Nope.
I dont have the same issue as this post but seriously annoyed with working from home today with all these disconnections. Every device in the house both Wi-Fi and ethernet can't use internet properly.