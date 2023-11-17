Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
PSA: NZ/USA network issues

gzt

gzt

#310734 17-Nov-2023 15:10
We have users with various NZ ISPs reporting issues accessing USA based services and random sites.

Downdetector.com shows some availability problems with major services.

gzt

gzt

  #3160607 17-Nov-2023 15:13
and... I think we're back.

 
 
 
 

prat33k
  #3160609 17-Nov-2023 15:14
Seems to be limited from 2deg so far?

loceff13
  #3160611 17-Nov-2023 15:16
prat33k:

 

Seems to be limited from 2deg so far?

 

 

 

 

My 2d service dropped entirely for ~15min but it fine now



gzt

gzt

  #3160614 17-Nov-2023 15:19
Significant activity on Chorus outage map

https://www.chorus.co.nz/outages

danfaulknor
  #3160626 17-Nov-2023 15:29
Does seem to be Vocus/2d specific from what I can see here




Dynamic
  #3160634 17-Nov-2023 15:48
May not be related, but we lost our 2Talk trunk at 2:38pm and it came back at 2:52pm.  It's normally very stable from our Voyager connection.




billgates
  #3160636 17-Nov-2023 15:52
I still have issues with many of the international websites on my 2degrees UFB.




danfaulknor
  #3160642 17-Nov-2023 16:09
Dynamic:

 

May not be related, but we lost our 2Talk trunk at 2:38pm and it came back at 2:52pm.  It's normally very stable from our Voyager connection.

 

 

2talk is owned by Vocus




pknz
  #3162119 21-Nov-2023 14:24
Anyone seeing similar issues again today? (2D/Vocus)

nzkc
  #3162134 21-Nov-2023 14:45
pknz: Anyone seeing similar issues again today? (2D/Vocus)

 

Nope.

prat33k
  #3162147 21-Nov-2023 15:25
pknz: Anyone seeing similar issues again today? (2D/Vocus)

 

 

 

I dont have the same issue as this post but seriously annoyed with working from home today with all these disconnections. Every device in the house both Wi-Fi and ethernet can't use internet properly.

 

 

 

