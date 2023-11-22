I have several clients with domains and email hosted at Freeparking. In the last few weeks, some of my clients have had problems with certain emails they've sent bouncing back with Mail delivery failed: returning message to sender. The permanent error has been "message has lines too long for transport". This has never been an issue in the past, so it appears FP are now enforcing a 90char line length limit. All my affected clients are using Outlook (2010 up to 365) with email line length set to the default of auto-word-wrap at 76 characters. Unfortunately the problem occurs if my clients have copied and pasted text from somewhere else, where the lines are longer. One also had a long signature with a small font, hence too many characters. This last issue was easy to fix.

Freeparking have been exceedingly unhelpful, and just say it's an Outlook problem, but in fact it's a show-stopper for some clients. Does anyone know what our best option is? Why are Freeparking now enforcing this, but never did before? Their hold time for support has recently increased from less than a minute to up to 1.5hrs. Any suggestions for a good reliable mail hosting company we can shift them to, that doesn't enforce this?