Anyone else using Intune and had issues with Bluetooth devices?

Enabled BT on laptop, finds my mouse/headset, connects, but can't actually use the devices - can't select headset for sound output, and mouse does nothing and then vanishes after a minute from the connected device list.

Can use the devices on a non-Intune build with no issue.

Have been through the Intune config policies, and even added the ID's MS supply, but still no change.

It's not a showstopper for us as we don't provide BT devices, but some staff do have their own gear for when they WFH.