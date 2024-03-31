I am having a real struggle, unsure why, I am usually pretty handy at this.

I bought a Minisforum UM690 PC, which I want Server 2019 Hyper-V Core on. (HomeLAB)

Installed Hyper-V OK, but says no NIC.

Tracked down the hardware ID's under the terms "Ethernet" and "Network" to:

PCI\VEN_8086&DEV_125C&SUBSYS_00008086&REV_04\5847CAFFFF7388DD00

Name: Ethernet Controller

PCI\VEN_14C3&DEV_7961&SUBSYS_796114C3&REV_00\4&1F328C3&0&0012

Name: Network Controller

I downloaded intels drivers (which actually state they work with 2019 but don't seem to)

https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/download/19372/intel-network-adapter-driver-for-windows-server-2019.html

Extracted it out, found the e2f.* files in Wired_driver_29.0_x64\PRO2500\Winx64\NDIS68 (Readme states The driver package supports devices based on the following controllers:

* Intel(R) Ethernet Controller I225)

Got as far as opening the e2f.inf file, and now I am stuck. I understand in theory how to do this, but for some reason, today, I can't make this work in my brain.

This exists in In Section :

[Intel.NTamd64.10.0.1..17763]

%E125CNC.DeviceDesc% = E125C.10.0.1..17763, PCI\VEN_8086&DEV_125C

But doesn't in Section:

[Intel.NTamd64.10.0...17763]

Do I just copy %E125CNC.DeviceDesc% = E125C.10.0.1..17763, PCI\VEN_8086&DEV_125C into Section [Intel.NTamd64.10.0...17763] save, and run pnputil.exe /i /a e2f.inf?

In ELI5, is someone able to tell me what exactly gets pasted where exactly please?