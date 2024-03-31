Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Any Brainiacs around who are comfortable editing inf files for kluding driver installs?
networkn

Networkn
32088 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#312251 31-Mar-2024 13:48
Send private message

I am having a real struggle, unsure why, I am usually pretty handy at this.

 

I bought a Minisforum UM690 PC, which I want Server 2019 Hyper-V Core on. (HomeLAB)

 

Installed Hyper-V OK, but says no NIC. 

 

Tracked down the hardware ID's under the terms "Ethernet" and "Network" to:

 

 

 

PCI\VEN_8086&DEV_125C&SUBSYS_00008086&REV_04\5847CAFFFF7388DD00
    Name: Ethernet Controller

 

PCI\VEN_14C3&DEV_7961&SUBSYS_796114C3&REV_00\4&1F328C3&0&0012
    Name: Network Controller

 

 

 

I downloaded intels drivers (which actually state they work with 2019 but don't seem to)  

 

https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/download/19372/intel-network-adapter-driver-for-windows-server-2019.html

 

Extracted it out, found the e2f.* files in Wired_driver_29.0_x64\PRO2500\Winx64\NDIS68 (Readme states The driver package supports devices based on the following controllers:
  * Intel(R) Ethernet Controller I225)

 

 

 

Got as far as opening the e2f.inf file, and now I am stuck. I understand in theory how to do this, but for some reason, today, I can't make this work in my brain. 

 

 

 

This exists in In Section :

 

[Intel.NTamd64.10.0.1..17763]

 

%E125CNC.DeviceDesc%      = E125C.10.0.1..17763,        PCI\VEN_8086&DEV_125C

 

But doesn't in Section: 

 

[Intel.NTamd64.10.0...17763]

 

 

 

Do I just copy %E125CNC.DeviceDesc%      = E125C.10.0.1..17763,        PCI\VEN_8086&DEV_125C into Section [Intel.NTamd64.10.0...17763] save, and run pnputil.exe /i /a e2f.inf?

 

 

 

In ELI5, is someone able to tell me what exactly gets pasted where exactly please? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

networkn

Networkn
32088 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3212499 31-Mar-2024 14:45
Send private message

I have done as mentioned above and made some progress (big red warning on installing unsigned drivers) and will update here when I can confirm it's working. 

 

powershell get-netadapter reports a NIC now, but rebooting the HV host still reports no nic found. need to move it near ethernet but can't right now. 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Ruphus
463 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3212503 31-Mar-2024 15:06
Send private message

I can't see that the i225-v network adapter is compatible with that driver you posted. Have you tried the network driver from the Minisforum site?

 

https://www.minisforum.com/front/support/64/UM690

 

Or this one from Intel?

 

https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/download/15084/intel-ethernet-adapter-complete-driver-pack.html

 

 

Ruphus
463 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3212504 31-Mar-2024 15:22
Send private message

Ruphus:

 

I can't see that the i225-v network adapter is compatible with that driver you posted. Have you tried the network driver from the Minisforum site?

 

https://www.minisforum.com/front/support/64/UM690

 

Or this one from Intel?

 

https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/download/15084/intel-ethernet-adapter-complete-driver-pack.html

 

 

 

 

I've thrown the .INF files into BeyondCompare and they are the same. So, that's not going to help.



roobarb
646 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3212562 31-Mar-2024 18:26
Send private message

I thought all drivers on 64bit systems had to be signed unless they were manually loaded, that includes the INF file. Drive signing became mandatory around Window Vista if I recall correctly.

networkn

Networkn
32088 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3212564 31-Mar-2024 18:30
Send private message

Got it working with the suggestion in the original post. 

 

Had to turn off a couple of settings to allow unsigned drivers temporarily, but I did that much earlier in the peice. 

 

bcdedit /set LOADOPTIONS ENABLE_INTEGRITY_CHECKS
bcdedit /set TESTSIGNING OFF
bcdedit /set NOINTEGRITYCHECKS OFF

 

 

