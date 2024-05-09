I am surprised but your right, nothing on Dove or Ingram and just a few refurbs with DD

on the Asus website they are now just listing 4 authorized Resellers (PB Tech / Computer Lounge / Extreme PC / Playtech)

looks like they have decided to cut out the distributor / reseller model and go direct to just four approved resellers

Not good news for MSPs (not that we sold Asus anyway)