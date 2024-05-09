Hi.
Who currently does it? Used to be Dove, then Dicker, Asus have Ingram listed, but it's not them.
I am surprised but your right, nothing on Dove or Ingram and just a few refurbs with DD
on the Asus website they are now just listing 4 authorized Resellers (PB Tech / Computer Lounge / Extreme PC / Playtech)
looks like they have decided to cut out the distributor / reseller model and go direct to just four approved resellers
Not good news for MSPs (not that we sold Asus anyway)
JB HiFi showing 13 models on their website.
Another distributor that comes to mind is Synnex.
Just Laptops sells Asus too.
ASUS used to be a goto brand for me.. not so much any more.
Meh, they aren't a goto brand for me, but for this purpose, the Zenbook 14 i9 was excellent value and immediately available.
My retailer is on the hook too, so I guess there is that.
Yeah CGA in NZ will be a lifesaver if Asus warranty support over here is taking the same path the US did, but if you ever need to return it, make sure you document it's condition.
