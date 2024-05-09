Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsIT Pro and developersNZ Distributor for Asus Zenbooks in NZ?
networkn

Networkn
32375 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#312697 9-May-2024 09:52
Hi. 

 

Who currently does it? Used to be Dove, then Dicker, Asus have Ingram listed, but it's not them.

 

 

 

 

 

 

nztim
3842 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3228245 9-May-2024 10:26
I am surprised but your right, nothing on Dove or Ingram and just a few refurbs with DD

 

on the Asus website they are now just listing 4 authorized Resellers (PB Tech / Computer Lounge / Extreme PC / Playtech)

 

looks like they have decided to cut out the distributor / reseller model and go direct to just four approved resellers

 

Not good news for MSPs (not that we sold Asus anyway)




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



trig42
5816 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3228262 9-May-2024 10:59
JB HiFi showing 13 models on their website.

 

Another distributor that comes to mind is Synnex.

heavenlywild
5069 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3228263 9-May-2024 11:00
Just Laptops sells Asus too.



Lias
5594 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3230042 14-May-2024 00:06
ASUS used to be a goto brand for me.. not so much any more.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7pMrssIrKcY




networkn

Networkn
32375 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3230058 14-May-2024 08:37
Lias:

 

ASUS used to be a goto brand for me.. not so much any more.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7pMrssIrKcY

 

 

Meh, they aren't a goto brand for me, but for this purpose, the Zenbook 14 i9 was excellent value and immediately available. 

 

My retailer is on the hook too, so I guess there is that.

Lias
5594 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3230060 14-May-2024 08:49
Yeah CGA in NZ will be a lifesaver if Asus warranty support over here is taking the same path the US did, but if you ever need to return it, make sure you document it's condition.




