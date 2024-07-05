How long does it usually take for an NS change to be effective with Crazydomains?
Moving a friend's NS away so that they can create DNS records as needed, but it hasn't been updated after 12 hours.
I moved the NS for a couple of domains from Godaddy to Azure, they were completed in under 8 hours. I have also move some from Register.com to Cloudflare and they took about 24 hours.
24 hours is a standard timeframe for most places, but can always be done sooner. You can watch it propagate with this: https://www.whatsmydns.net/ (just change the drop down to NS)
Yes, I use that page for checks already.
All done. Moved everything to Cloudflare. Setup all the records needed for free. Why does Crazydomains charge for DNS records? What a weird business model.
