Not really sure where to put this, this seems like the least inappropriate place: There's a technical term for a style of programming interface that's like the movie Brazil, where everything is visible and exposed and you need to know the internal details of every other thing in the system in order to call any function. A prime example of this is the X11 API.

There's a UI/UX term for this style of API but I've forgotten what it is. Does anyone know?

(There are also plenty of four-letter terms for it, I'm already familiar with those).