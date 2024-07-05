Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What's the name for a Brazil (the movie)-like programming interface

#315347 5-Jul-2024 14:04
Not really sure where to put this, this seems like the least inappropriate place: There's a technical term for a style of programming interface that's like the movie Brazil, where everything is visible and exposed and you need to know the internal details of every other thing in the system in order to call any function.  A prime example of this is the X11 API.

 

There's a UI/UX term for this style of API but I've forgotten what it is. Does anyone know?

 

(There are also plenty of four-letter terms for it, I'm already familiar with those).

  #3256746 5-Jul-2024 17:54
neb: A prime example of this is the X11 API.

 

While the X11 API is not trivial I would not say you need to know the internal details of everything.

 

X11 is layered, there is the raw protocol, the basic Xlib API which hides the protocol, and then the Xt API which gives you a set of OO based widgets. The widgets have a public interface and internal implementation, you only need to know the public interface to use a widget.

 

Programming X11 is no more complicated than using the contemporary Macintosh QuickDraw, Windows GDI API or OS/2 Presentation Manager.

 

In terms of exposing the details, QuickDraw is the most guilty with needing to know the contents of the WindowRecord which contained a GrafPort. The Windows API was more abstracted behind handles, but for complexity, OS/2 Presentation Manager wins hands down.

 

Do you simply mean an operating system provided procedural API that can be called in any native compiled language?

 

example

 

If were talking about hardware, were you thinking of The ElectriClerk ?

