Google's quantum computer
Sideface

Uber Geek
#318079 13-Dec-2024 13:24
This forum seems the best fit for this futuristic topic

 

 

Google’s quantum computing cooling system allows for the new Willow chip to be cooled to 460 degrees below zero.

 

The NY Times - Quantum Computing Inches Closer to Reality After Another Google Breakthrough - free unlocked link

 

Google unveiled an experimental machine capable of tasks that a traditional supercomputer could not master in 10 septillion years. 

 


In 2019, a team of Google researchers said they had built a machine capable of performing tasks that were not possible with traditional supercomputers.

 

They described this machine, called a quantum computer, as a turning point in the evolution of information technology.

 

Some scientists disputed the claim. In the years since, as traditional supercomputers grew more powerful, they matched the feats of Google’s quantum computer.

 

On Monday, Google unveiled a new quantum computer that may end this back-and-forth race with traditional machines and that points to a future in which quantum computers could drive advances in areas like drug discovery and artificial intelligence.

 

Google said its quantum computer, based on a computer chip called Willow, needed less than five minutes to perform a mathematical calculation that one of the world’s most powerful supercomputers could not complete in 10 septillion years, a length of time that exceeds the age of the known universe. ...

 



Free link - recommended reading  🤓




Sideface

BlargHonk
Master Geek
  #3320023 13-Dec-2024 14:16
"Willow, needed less than five minutes to perform a mathematical calculation that one of the world’s most powerful supercomputers could not complete in 10 septillion years"

 

My password suddenly feels much less secure



Linux
Uber Geek
  #3320076 13-Dec-2024 14:31
Can it play Doom?

cddt
Uber Geek
  #3320081 13-Dec-2024 14:57
Key text: "The mathematical calculation performed by Google’s machine was a test designed solely to gauge the progress of quantum computing — not a task that could be useful in other fields, like medicine."




pih

pih
Ultimate Geek
  #3320260 13-Dec-2024 19:20
Linux:

 

Can it play Doom?

 

 

It played every possible level and iteration of Doom simultaneously, but had the engineers scratching their heads when the output finally came back with just "42".

 

Google engineers are now building another quantum computer to work out what that number means.

