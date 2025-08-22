Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Major password managers can leak logins in clickjacking attacks - DefCon 33
spacedog

#321502 22-Aug-2025 15:24
This feels like fairly concerning news coming out of DefCon 33. Clickjacking and autofill vulnerabilities for passwords managers has been a concern for a number of years, but it seems that security researchers Marek Toth uncovered new 0-day exploits that can affect all password managers via clickjacking.  In particular, taking advantage of XSS vulnerabilities to steal user credentials with a single-click.  NordPass issued him a $10k bug bounty for his work which indicates the severity.  1Password, Lastpass, Google, iCloud, and more are all vulnerable.  The responses from 1Password and Lastpass are pretty troubling and it looks like the only real fix might require browser api changes and overhauls?

 

The devious part of this is that it can use transparent overlays and/or deceptive user dialogs (e.g. cookie notices) to get a user to invoke their password manager and autofill and expose their credentials.

 

The advice is that automatic autofill is really bad, but even manual autofill is vulnerable and even 1Password passkeys are vulnerable, too.  Marek's advice is that manual copy/paste is the only safe method now. This largely renders browser based password manager extensions vulnerable and poses a real mess means users would have to disable the core usability function for which a password manager extension even exists.  Fine for us 'geeks' who know their stuff, but trying to explain this to non-tech savvy people (e.g. your 75 year parents) looks like a real nightmare.

https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/major-password-managers-can-leak-logins-in-clickjacking-attacks/

More specifically Marek's blog post is here which has his full DefCon presentation which is worth reading - https://marektoth.com/blog/dom-based-extension-clickjacking/

 

I'm still trying to wrap my head around just how bad and serious of a problem this is. I worry not so much about myself, but my employees, family and friends who turn to me for advice on 'best practices' and I'm still a bit fuzzy on how big of a risk this is.  I think for institutional sites like financial companies that have high security standards, MFA enforced, it's a low risk. But everywhere else? Not so sure.....


wellygary
  #3406505 22-Aug-2025 15:36
Many financials are heavily leaning on the "use hard passwords" and then "use a PW Manager to mange them"....

 

eg from KiwiBank 

 

     

  • Use strong, unique passwords that are at least 12–16 characters long. Use a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters. Avoid common words, names and predictable sequences like “123456” or “password”.
  • To make passwords easier to remember, try using passphrases. A passphrase is a sequence of words which is longer and more complex than a traditional password, making it harder for scammers to crack. You could use your favourite line from a song or an inspiring quote.
  • Use a different password for each account to prevent a single breach from compromising multiple accounts.
  • Use a password manager. A password manager can generate, store and autofill complex passwords securely.
  • Avoid saving passwords in browsers. Browsers can be vulnerable to attacks. Use a dedicated password manager

 

 

I guess the question is... Is this exploit more risky than having Joe public going back to either easy to remember passwords, or things like writing them down on sticky notes or notebooks....



Behodar
  #3406506 22-Aug-2025 15:38
If I've understood this correctly then the issue is limited to extensions, and not the browser's built-in password manager. Does that mesh with your understanding? I'm just trying to get my head around it: the underlying issue seems to be that you can "embed" parts of extensions in a page and extract their data without the user being aware.

johno1234
  #3406510 22-Aug-2025 15:45
Does a 2FA such as a mobile app authenticator protect against this?



davidcole
  #3406519 22-Aug-2025 16:48
This is why I dont run a browser extension....I'm not sure I trust them.

 

I tend to use Keepassxc's auto type feature, so the only link to the browser is it interrogating the window name.




spacedog

  #3406685 22-Aug-2025 21:32
Behodar:

 

If I've understood this correctly then the issue is limited to extensions, and not the browser's built-in password manager. Does that mesh with your understanding? I'm just trying to get my head around it: the underlying issue seems to be that you can "embed" parts of extensions in a page and extract their data without the user being aware.

 

 

Browser based password managers like Google Chrome's Password manager are also vulnerable. The trick to this exploit is taking advantage of things like popups and 0% transparency overlays that deceive the user into invoke and 'autofilling' a hidden form/text field.  As I read it, this is the particularly devious nature of such attacks—it's 1-part Social Engineering and 1-Part Browser/Extension exploitation.  It's surprisingly simple and elegant and now that I see it, I can't believe it hasn't already been used more in-the-wild....or maybe it has (likely by state-sponsored actors).

spacedog

  #3406687 22-Aug-2025 21:35
johno1234:

 

Does a 2FA such as a mobile app authenticator protect against this?

 

 

 

 

Nope. They show the exploit being used to intercept the TOTP (2FA code).  2FA does make it a little harder for the attacker as their exploit has to be a little more sophisticated, but it's still pretty easy for them to intercept the TOTP and gain access, but I imagine it would not be persistent in the sense that they would only gain access for the session they intercepted rather than being able to go back and login after the TOTP rotates.  You can't reverse engineer a TOTP code by intercepting one TOTP output.

spacedog

  #3406688 22-Aug-2025 21:45
wellygary:

 

Many financials are heavily leaning on the "use hard passwords" and then "use a PW Manager to mange them"....

 

eg from KiwiBank 

 

     

I guess the question is... Is this exploit more risky than having Joe public going back to either easy to remember passwords, or things like writing them down on sticky notes or notebooks....

 

 

Yeah, the banks are usually pretty 'hardened', but the point you raise is the exact one troubling me....how do you advise Joe Public to deal with this...this is my exact fear...it freaks people out that they go back to what they think is 'safe', making up a password that they think is strong and then using it across multiple sites and exposing themselves to credential stuffing attacks....or just going back to sticky notes.  To be honest, sticky notes and notebooks are probably the safest option in some respects because they are air-gapped.  As long as you are not worried about someone breaking into your home or the housekeeper stealing your login creds, it's a lot safer than anything stored on the computer/cloud because it requires physical access.  Idk...this feels like a real mess to me...

 
 
 
 

gzt

gzt
  #3406701 22-Aug-2025 23:54
Autofill is bad. Password manager extensions with autofill are bad. It's not surprising that someone spent some time on this. After the initial there are usually followups.

gzt

gzt
  #3406702 22-Aug-2025 23:55
johno1234: Does a 2FA such as a mobile app authenticator protect against this?

definitely not if user has password management configured to autofill 2fa ; ).

