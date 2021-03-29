mcraenz: Good stuff @nztim. I'm in Toastmasters (Onehunga, Auckland) and I gave that example in my submission (of small clubs like Toastmasters which run on a shoe string). Do pop through a submission if you've got time.

This is the sort of situations I wish organisations would just leverage the existing domain they often already have. Instead of setting up an entirely new event2021.org.nz domain, do event2021.org-name.org.nz instead. That means you can just pay once as an org for your org domain and freely run as many subdomains as you like. This also benefits organisations which run as branches--the head branch can register one domain and delegate subdomains to the various branches. This also has the advantage you can keep the event site online in case people want to come back to it later (e.g. conference presentations and the like) instead of taking the site down after a few months even though the content would be useful for years to come.

At the low annual cost they offer I can see why they might want to simplify their systems. The monthly fee would work out to very little money given it'd be 1/12 of a very low annual cost.

Test domains are not a great example--I personally just use a subdomain off one I already own for testing purposes. Another possibility is just buy one domain for testing purposes and reuse that for your various projects (using subdomains if needed for clients and so on).

Weddings--people spend so much on these I doubt $35 will break the bank. Plus I presume most who would think of using a domain probably are already in the IT biz already and have a domain name they can easily repurpose or add a subdomain to etc.

I'd not mind the withdrawal of the monthly option as there are plenty of other options for all the use cases in this thread. $35 is not much and gives you full control including getting subdomains for 'free'. Who knows it would encourage people/orgs to think outside the box as I have described and save even more money.