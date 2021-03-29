A bit late in the piece but...
InternetNZ is in the process of reviewing the policy that applies to .nz domain names ahead of the project to replace the registry platform. InternetNZ is proposing to cease support for month-by-month renewal of domain names.
If you feel strongly that month-by-month renewal of domain names should be retained as part of .nz policy and thus a requirement for the replacement registry platform then please write to them at dotnzreview@internetnz.net.nz to let them know. If you can include reasons for your position then the impact will be greater, though not essential.
Further detail including the draft rules and much background information is available at:
https://internetnz.nz/nz-domains/nz-policies/nz-policy-review/nz-policy-review-consultation