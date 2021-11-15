Press release and some screenshots below:

TDR has released its report for the first half of 2021. Each day, our team help Kiwis to resolve issues with their broadband, mobile and home phone providers. Every six months Telecommunications Dispute Resolution (TDR) shares information on what we’re seeing.

Overview of this period

In this report we provide insights from 1 January to 30 June 2021, when our team received 935 complaints and enquiries. In the same period 953 cases were resolved or closed with assistance from TDR’s team of Resolution Coordinators and Resolution Practitioners. Most matters (932 cases or 97.8%) were resolved or closed directly with the provider after initial assistance and referral by TDR. For the remaining cases, 9 were resolved through facilitation and mediation (0.9%), and 12 (1.3%) required TDR to make a decision.

Overall, numbers are trending down. In the same period in 2020, we received 32% more enquiries and complaints (1231) although this was a time where we were navigating the pandemic and lockdown. Over a year later, much has changed but we are ever reliant on technology to keep us connected. Working from home has become the new normal for many us. Recently we’ve had Level 4, Level 3 and Level 2 restrictions depending on where you live. TDR remains open across all Alert Levels, and our team in Auckland remain working from home and delivering our services remotely during this Delta outbreak.

In the first half of 2021, the types of complaints and enquiries received continued in a similar vein as previous years. Complaints about billing matters (428 cases or 45.8% of matters received) and customer service (180 cases or 19.3% of matters received) continue to be the top reasons why people complain. Looking further into these two categories we have seen the main billing issue is disputed charges (271 cases or 29% of all matters received) while in customer service it is either a lack of or an incorrect action (106 cases or 11% of a matters received) taken by providers, which leads to a complaint or escalation of an existing issue.